Horoscope Today, September 22: Virgo to settle old liabilities; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 22, 2024: Today is the Panchami of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 3:44 pm today. Today, Shradh Karma will be performed for those on Panchami Tithi. Harshan Yoga will remain till 8:17 am today, after that Vajra Yoga will be applied, which will remain till 5:27 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 11:03 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 22, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your family will be in front of you as a shield in your difficult circumstances, this will give you courage. Today you will get new opportunities to work in the city. The misunderstandings already going on between lovemates will end today, and sweetness will remain in the relationship. You may face difficulty in getting luck, so work hard, and do not depend on anyone. People associated with politics can organize a function today. You can plan to go on a trip. Health-related problems will go away today and you will be energetic.

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. You will finish the work with hard work, patience, and understanding. You may have many responsibilities. You may be busy. Be patient. Today you can spend time with children, family members and friends. Today will be a satisfactory day for you. There is a possibility of conditions in employment becoming better than before. You may also get new offers. You need to pay more attention to your contacts today. Manglik works can be planned in the family.

Gemini

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today you will get success in the field of education. You will get the support of your spouse. You will be agile, your health will support you completely today. Today you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. Eating out or roaming with your spouse this evening will give you peace and keep you cheerful. At night you will talk to your friends on the phone for a long time.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of busyness. Today you should avoid getting into the hassle of old things. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry about small things, you should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and will plan to go out somewhere. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. Today your work which was pending for a long time will be completed, you will get mental peace. You will also be very active socially. Your wish to do some new work can be fulfilled. Children will live up to your expectations today. People working in jobs should keep full focus on their work today.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will try to settle work peacefully. You can also settle old liabilities. You will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of others. If you keep sweetness in your language today, it is good for you. There are chances of meeting big people today. Your curiosity will increase with the start of new work. You will learn new things. Today you will benefit in transactions. You will be happy with the progress of your child. The atmosphere of the family will be good. Also, today you may argue with someone in your defense at the workplace. Tangled situations will be resolved.

Virgo

Libra

Today your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the good advice of your spouse. you will get a new way to earn money. There is a possibility of a little argument with friends about something. Your anger can spoil any work done.. so you should keep complete control over your anger. To keep yourself mentally fit, you should develop the habit of meditation. Also, today you should avoid making any decisions in haste, it will be good to think a little.

Scorpio

Today will be a very auspicious day for you. Today the outline of some auspicious event will be made in the family. Be patient and understanding. Some of your money may be spent on family work. Take any decision calmly. The day will be favourable for art students, as most of the time will be spent on studies. Starting a workout in the morning will keep you fit and healthy. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Today you can get a big responsibility. People who are employed will get benefits at work.

Today your day will be spent in creative work. Today you may get good news related to the work for which you have been trying for some time. But instead of expecting from others, it will be better to believe in your ability. This will also keep your morale high. If possible, complete the work before evening. People of this zodiac who are associated with the film industry, today they will get an offer to act in a show. Today is an auspicious day to implement new plans in business. You will plan to go out somewhere with your loved one.

Today your day will bring happiness to you. Today you will give more importance to those things that are important for you. Also, you should maintain a balance between work, family, and friends, by doing this there will be balance in your relationships. Today, getting some good news at the beginning of the day will make the day good. Today work can start on a long-term plan. It will be a challenge to balance work and family responsibilities, but you will be able to do everything in a planned manner. If there has been a rift between your spouse for some time, then today is a good day to resolve this matter.

Scorpio

Today will be a normal day for you. To maintain a better family system, do not let outsiders interfere in your household matters. Today, your close people will create some problems for you. Be alert do not lose patience in negative situations and keep your morale strong. Be a little soft in your behavior, this will make your deteriorating work better. If you are unmarried, then today you may get a good offer for your marriage.

Sagittarius

Today you will be full of confidence. Today you can plan for the future by looking at the financial situation. You will soon get good results from your hard work. Today, despite the slow activities at the workplace, you will keep the financial situation normal with your ability and hard work. There is a need to pay more attention to marketing-related activities. Beneficial contacts can be made, which will be useful in the future. If you want to expand your business in another state, then today is a good day to start this work. Women will have a very busy day, they will prepare new dishes for the children.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today it is important to keep your presence and focus at the workplace. This will bring better results for your hard work in business. People working will have a lot of work. You may also have to work overtime. Today your humility and understanding will remove the tussle in your relationships. You will be successful at work. Today is an auspicious day for people of this zodiac who want to go abroad and work.

Aquarius

Today your attention will be focused on religious activities. In the evening you will go to a ceremony in which you will meet a special person. Today, influenced by a special person, you will try to bring some changes in your routine and your focus will be on doing some new tasks as well. You will take a decision that will prove beneficial for you. People of this zodiac sign who do business will fix a deal with a good company to expand their business today. Health will be better than before.

Pisces

Today will is more profitable than before. Today you should work by trusting your hard work, your work will be successful. Today you will get results according to your hard work in business and your income will be better than before. But before taking any important decision related to business, it is important to think properly. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. If the children of this zodiac sign work hard, they will soon get success in the future. Also, today the children will take advice from their father.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

