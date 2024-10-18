Horoscope Today, October 19: Virgo will get opportunity to explain their opinion; know about other zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 19: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 19, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwitiya and Saturday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 9.49 am today, after which Tritiya Tithi will start. Siddhi Yoga will last till 5.42 pm today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 10.47 am today, after which Krittika Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how October 19, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a great day for you. A profitable journey may be completed today. Due to excessive busyness, you will not be able to spend time at home, but you will be successful in completing many of your important tasks. Be careful while doing any kind of transaction today. Do not make any important decisions in business today. At this time, more time will be spent on outdoor activities. Important travel related to work will be beneficial. Today you will know something that will surprise you. The ongoing problems in married life will end.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity nearby. Today, talking or consulting with others on some matters will be beneficial. Will think and plan about important work and relationships. There are chances that any family-related problem will end. If you try again, you can succeed. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today I will concentrate on work.

Gemini:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new career-related opportunities. You will get support from your elder brother in starting a new business of commerce. Students today will get help from teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in the future. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children, which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed.

Cancer:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today your important work will be completed with the help of elders in the house. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring newness in relationships. You will feel good by contributing to social work. Will plan to watch a movie at home with my brother and sister. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today auspicious events will be organised at home, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Leo:

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will develop friendly relations with some influential people. You will get proper results according to your hard work. Do not make any decisions based on emotions, rather practically plan your work. By doing this you will get success. Sometimes negative thoughts in your mind can reduce your self-confidence. But don't pay attention to what others say and have faith only in your work ability. Gradually the circumstances will become favorable for you. Today your work performance will be appreciated in the office.

Virgo:

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial aspect will remain strong. You will decorate your house according to the festival. You should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will take part in social work and you will be respected in the society. You will get the full benefit of your decision-making ability. You seem to be getting the support and companionship of your spouse in abundance. Students should avoid mental confusion so that they can concentrate completely on their studies.

Libra:

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today, everyday tasks may take you more time. Today, it will prove better for you to take advice from elders before investing money in your business. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of the children. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business, it would be better to do a market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibilities, which you will be successful in completing very well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits. Will respect elders, and wealth will increase.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you may get new employment opportunities. Maintain better coordination with colleagues at the workplace today. You should avoid getting involved with anyone without any reason. Today you will plan to visit some religious places with your family. Today you will get a chance to learn some new work, which will benefit you in future. Today you will get success in court matters. Your work will be discussed in the society. People will be happy with your behaviour.

Sagittarius:

Today has brought happiness to you. Having faith in your work and working diligently will give you success. Resolving some past misunderstandings will bring sweetness to relationships with brothers. There will be relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Your financial condition will improve from before. Will plan some religious functions with parents. Today you will feel healthy. You will have some happy moments with your spouse.

Capricorn:

Today your mind will be full of new enthusiasm. Everyone would like to get your opinion. Your status will improve among the people in the office. You may talk to a special person today. You will also benefit financially.

Will get, new sources of money will be available. Small children will be very happy today, they will find some new games for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your day happy by making some good plans for the evening. You don't need to worry, you will feel quite good about yourself. Medical store owners will gain more money than expected today.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make a plan to improve your future. Your relationships with family members will improve. Today you will give importance to family relationships.

Unmarried people may also get a marriage proposal today. A friend or business partner can tell you a new way to earn money. If you live somewhere away from your parents, you may have to travel to your ancestral residence. Today is going to be a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. Your happiness will increase due to the success of your children.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a busy day. Today there will be challenges in business due to interference from outsiders. It would be better to get all the work done under your supervision. Your positive thoughts will inspire you to do well in your field of work. Because of this, you will get good benefits in some areas of life. Spending some time at a spiritual or religious place will give you mental peace. Today is a favourable day. Your work will be completed smoothly. You can think of organising some auspicious function at home, which will bring prosperity to the house.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)