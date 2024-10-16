Horoscope Today, October 17: Capricorn will get sudden financial gain; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 17: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Today is the full moon day of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Purnima Tithi will last till 4.56 pm today. Today is Sharad Purnima of Snan-Daan. Harshana Yoga will last till 1:42 pm tonight. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 4.20 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 17 October 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a good day for you. There may be more workload in the office today. Today you will fulfill your family responsibilities well. Investing today will prove beneficial for your future. Today is a good time to do work related to buying and selling of property. Some time will also be spent on religious and social work. Today your health will be good. But due to the weather, it is very important to keep your daily routine moderate.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will get a positive response from officers. Today there will be opportunities to meet friends and there will be an atmosphere full of entertainment. Despite being busy, you will be able to complete your tasks easily. Today we will also spend some time in self-introspection. Today, you will think carefully before following the advice of others because a decision taken without thinking can be wrong. Today you will have a good time with your spouse.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will benefit financially from some old land. Today you try to complete your work yourself. Having expectations from others will only reduce your work efficiency. Your hard work and good lifestyle will yield positive results. Students of this zodiac sign will get help in completing their work as per their ability. Today the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant and peaceful. And you will have a pleasant time with family members.

Cancer-

Today you will suddenly get profit in business. Today, you will get relief from getting a solution to any concern related to your child's career. And you will also be able to concentrate on your work. It will be beneficial for you to have more faith in your work. Keep in mind that luck will support you only if you work hard. Any effort made today for some work will be successful. Today you will have to find answers to the questions running in your mind yourself.

Leo-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will have to take on some new responsibilities at home. Today it is not appropriate to postpone work due to laziness. We will overcome this deficiency and remain dedicated towards our work. Today, instead of depending on the advice of others, take decisions on your own, this will help you in completing the tasks in the best possible way. Today any pending work is going to be completed, you will be busy with many types of activities and your social circle will also increase.

Virgo-

Today the officers in the office will put some pressure on you regarding work. Today your official travel will be beneficial for you. Today you will get some new information through social contacts, which will be beneficial for you. Your efforts in strengthening your financial situation will be successful to a great extent. Your children will remain alert towards their studies. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Libra-

Today you will be full of enthusiasm. Today your confidence and hard work will give you success in your work. Your respect and dominance will remain in the society. You will be able to complete any task. Today you may get a new opportunity. Today we will take care of the honor and respect of the employees. The atmosphere of your home will be pleasant. Students can prepare for an exhibition. The newlyweds will visit some religious places today.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will work hard to complete your tasks quickly, in which you will also be successful. Today time is creating great achievements for you. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family after receiving some good news. You will make some special decisions, which will prove to be very beneficial for you shortly. Today time will be spent shopping with family. You will get relief from getting family approval to go somewhere. Everyone in the family will be happy with you.

Sagittarius-

Today you will be successful in making a new plan. Today will be a time of achievement. You will organise your daily routine well by planning and it is also important to maintain good coordination with your colleagues and employees. This will increase their working capacity. Your hard work and efforts will yield good results. You will make a profit in business. Students will get blessings from teachers.

Capricorn-

Today you will get opportunities for sudden financial gain. Today is the time to fulfil the dreams and expectations that you have cherished. Therefore, keep working towards your work with full enthusiasm and hard work. Today the family atmosphere will remain pleasant and cordial. Today the misunderstandings going on in married life will be resolved and sweetness will come back in the relationship. Office work will be completed better today than every day.

Aquarius-

Today you will prove helpful to your friends. You have many important tasks today. Therefore, do not waste your time with friends and laziness. Today, having ego and stubbornness can also prove to be harmful. You will realize your abilities and use them positively. Your mind will be happy with the arrival of new happiness in your married life. Your promotion will be discussed today. Today you will feel healthy. Today, your financial position will be strengthened due to sudden financial gain.

Pisces-

Today you will complete your work easily with positive thoughts. Today the family atmosphere will be good. Today, if you work with your mind instead of your heart, you will be successful in making better decisions. Today you will contribute to some religious events. The work you are working hard towards today will prove to be positive and beneficial for you. If you keep your budget in mind while shopping today, you will be saved from complications.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)