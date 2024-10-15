Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 16: Scorpio will get benefits with little hard work; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 16, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturdashi Thi will last till 8.41 pm tonight. Dhruva Yoga will last till 10.09 am. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 7.18 pm today. Apart from this, today is Kojagari Puja. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 16 October 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today your day will be spent serving your parents. Today, if you are going to do any transaction related to new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Today will be a pleasant day. There will be a travel program related to some family religious story or entertainment. The decisions taken by you will be positive and beneficial. Students will get relief from any problems they are facing in their studies. The youth who are looking for a job today will get a good job today.

Taurus-

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today, youth will get proper results if they concentrate on their studies and careers. Spend some time with children today to find solutions to their problems.

Must spend. While doing any paperwork today, do proper research first. Due to the increase in income today, you will feel better and the atmosphere in the family will remain calm.

Gemini-

Today will be a good day for you. Today you also need to bring some improvements in your behaviour. Because sometimes your hasty and impulsive nature creates problems for people. While taking any important decision, definitely take advice from an experienced person. There may be some ups and downs in health today. Pay attention to exercise and eating habits. Some people will expect more help from you today, you will fulfil their hopes by helping.

Cancer-

Today will be your day of progress in the workplace. Today, if there is any reason to panic in any situation, if you use your intelligence and working capacity, then appropriate solutions will be found in time. Some?

Spending time with influential people will change your nature. Today, follow the guidance and advice of experienced and senior people. Your health will remain good today. For lovers, today is the day to add sweetness to their relationships.

Leo-

Today will be a great day for you. With dedication towards work, you will soon move towards success. Today you will be in the company of an experienced person, who will make you feel good. Today some of your special work will be completed. If you have faith in your hard work and ability instead of expecting from others, the work will get done smoothly. You will plan to watch a movie with your spouse, your relationship will improve. Happiness will increase in married life.

Virgo-

Today your mind will be excited. There are chances of getting good offers for working people, their salaries will increase. Today, spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place. The ongoing dispute with the brothers will be resolved with someone's help. Today the business related to tours and travel will improve. Today, due to the heavy workload, you will have to work overtime. You will feel relieved by helping an elder person. Despite all the difficulties in the work field, you will be successful in facing them.

Libra-

Today will be a great day for you. If you continue to do your work smoothly today, you will not have much workload. Sometimes the desire to achieve more and being hasty can cause harm. of children

Keep a close eye on activities. By taking appropriate steps in time the situation will be controlled. You will get support from a friend which will make you very happy. Your spouse will be impressed by you, which will strengthen your relationship.

Scorpio-

Today you are going to get a new experience. Today you will get big profits with a little hard work. Serve the elders so that you will get their blessings. You will soon be successful in completing the pending tasks. You will get happiness from the children's side. Gifting chocolate to your loved one will make them happy. Today is going to be a good day for students. Children will be busy in sports today. Will go to the market to buy essential items for the house.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a profitable day for you. People doing social service will be honoured by the local people today, which will boost their morale. Today there will be some reduction in the problems going on in the office. Today you will get full help from friends. There will also be discussions regarding special work. Taking advice from family members before doing any important work will also be very beneficial for you. People suffering from knee problems will consult some good doctors today.

Capricorn-

Today your day will be better. You will face work-related challenges today, and you should also be successful in dealing with them. Today there will be improvement in work activities. There will be a profitable situation in business. You will have to continue trying to awaken your self-confidence so that you will be able to face adverse situations. Your health will be good today. Lovemates will go somewhere, which will further strengthen the relationship.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Despite being busy today, you will maintain proper harmony in the family. Today you will keep yourself strong. You will also be able to make some important decisions. Today your expenses will also remain high. Because of this, you will remain a little confused. Your stubborn nature can cause problems for yourself. You will get an opportunity to spend more and more time with family members. Overall, today will be a good day for you.

Pisces-

People, your mind will be happy today. You will remain busy with office work, due to which your boss will be happy with you. Today a travel program can be made for a specific purpose. Relatives will arrive at home and there will be positive energy in the house. Today, definitely take the affection and blessings of the elders of the house. You will present your views to others regarding any issue in society, whose impression will be visible to people.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)