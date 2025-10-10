Horoscope today [October 10, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, October 10, 2025: A bright and balanced day for many signs. Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy success, harmony and peace.

Friday, October 9, marks the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. The Chaturthi Tithi will continue until 7:39 p.m. this evening. The Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect until 5:42 p.m., while the Krittika Nakshatra will last until 5:32 p.m. Today, devotees across India observe Karva Chauth, and the day also coincides with Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here is the detailed horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, along with your lucky colour and number for the day.

Aries

A pleasant day lies ahead. There are strong indications of buying land or property. You are likely to achieve favourable results at work and may see a change in your place of residence. Family support will remain strong, and your marital life will be harmonious. Some new responsibilities may come your way, which you will handle effectively. Financial conditions will remain stable.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Your day will be auspicious, bringing respect and recognition. The family atmosphere will remain calm, though minor issues may arise. Your public image will yield positive outcomes. Businesspersons may need to work a little harder to expand their ventures. A neighbour may seek your help, and you will readily assist. Your social standing will rise.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Gemini

A favourable day awaits you, with growth in social respect and prestige. You may begin a new business venture and bring timely innovation into your work. A luxury purchase for your home is likely. Financially, things look good. Focus more on action than words, and spend quality time with your parents. Move ahead with patience and composure.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Cancer

A joyful day is ahead. You will make time for your children despite a busy schedule, and your bonding moments will bring you happiness. You may share personal thoughts with your parents, who will appreciate your sincerity. Keep an eye on your spending to avoid financial strain later. Avoid unnecessary stress.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 3

Leo

A balanced day with renewed energy. You will complete your tasks efficiently and may find new income opportunities through friends. The day promises positivity and contentment, and you are likely to enjoy a pleasant evening planned by close friends.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Virgo

An excellent day for you. You will receive strong support from family and learn the value of saving money for the future. You may be entrusted with household responsibilities, which you will fulfil diligently. People around you will appreciate your work. The day offers time for relaxation and hobbies.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Libra

A good day for building connections with influential people. You may surprise your partner with a shopping outing. Children will bring happiness, and parents will be supportive. Avoid relying too much on others at work. Students may find success in competitive exams.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio

A favourable day with possibilities of starting a new venture. Taking advice from elders will be beneficial. Those in creative fields such as dance may receive new opportunities. Avoid overthinking, as it may affect your health. Friends might visit, and minor misunderstandings within the family will resolve.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius

You will remain busy with important work. Money lent earlier may be returned, improving finances. Those in the media or creative industries may gain recognition, while professionals could receive news of promotion. Married life will be harmonious. Politically active individuals may engage in social causes.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

A positive day, especially for students preparing for competitive exams. You are advised to reduce distractions at work, such as phone use. Heart patients should consult their doctors if necessary. Some fatigue may occur due to overexertion, but family time will refresh you. Government employees may receive a promotion or salary hike.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius

A favourable day professionally, with possible changes in your job. Students are likely to perform well in exams. Health remains strong, and traders, especially in textiles, may earn good profits. You may buy a gift for your mother, and elders may engage in charitable acts.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Pisces

An excellent day financially, with pending payments or EMIs possibly settled. Fashion designers may receive large online orders. Marital life will be harmonious, and family matters will move smoothly. A child’s result may bring joy. Even adversaries may seek your advice today.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)