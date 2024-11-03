Horoscope Today, November 4: Stuck money to return for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Read horoscope for November 4 here

Horoscope for November 4, 2024: Today is Monday, the Tritiya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 11:25 pm tonight. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 11:43 am today. Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 8:04 am today, after which Jyeshtha Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 4, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a golden day for you. There is a need to work hard to fulfil your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try to harm you. People of this zodiac who are in government service can get a great workload. Today your thought work will be completed. Today someone close may have some expectations from you. Today you can benefit from the work done together with the business partner. Today is going to be a very good day for the property dealers of this zodiac sign. Everything will be better in terms of health today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Reconsider the plans to expand the business. While making any small or big decision, you will get a profit by taking the advice of an expert. Today your help will prove effective in keeping the family environment organized, everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings. Students should not waste their precious time on social media and continue their hard work, there are chances of success soon. You will get some good news related to your child's career or education.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today the ongoing rift with a close person will be resolved. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things in which you are more interested. Today you will get to learn something new by connecting with new people. If you work smartly instead of getting carried away by emotions today, then the circumstances will be in your favour. Today, the stuck money can also be returned. Just like other people have progressed in their work, try to move forward using your experience, you will get success soon.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today will be a better day for you. You will get a solution to your problems, which will make you happy. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet to stay healthy for a long time. Due to some good changes in your behaviour, you can make some new friends. You will get a chance to help others, new enthusiasm will be seen in you.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 4

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will also be interested in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students can get success in competition-related activities. You may get a chance to think about new work today, but do not let the opportunity slip away. Today can be a good time for people of this zodiac sign who want to start a business.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will have to work harder to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. Today you will get a new project in the office, in completing which you will get the help of your colleague. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain on you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Today your material comforts will increase.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be favourable. Today you will try to strengthen business contacts, along with this, meeting someone important or a politician today will be beneficial. Today you will benefit in business. Today is a special day for the people of this zodiac associated with the trading and banking sector. Today you can get involved in social work. Today your health will be good. Today you can also meet some good people. Today you can work on some new ideas.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 2

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will have to take help from someone to get profit in business. Also, today you have to stay away from debate so that you can focus your mind on work. Today you will get a chance to show your ability. Businessmen will get good profits today and their financial condition will improve. Today will be a better day for students, new friends will be made in college. Financially you will get success today. Today you will get relief from some confusion. Your work will be completed in a better way.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will bring good results for you. Students have the chance to get success, but there is still a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn work from you. Lovemate's relationship will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relations in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will think of a new way of doing some work, this will complete the work on time and easily. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your creative field will be strong. Today is a good day for builders, there will be big profits from new contracts. You will participate in a social function. You can think of getting your house decorated, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house. Today a friend will come to meet you at home with whom you will discuss your matters.

Lucky colour- Pitch

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace after your personal problem is solved. Your work will go well at the workplace. You will need help with some work, in this matter you can get advice from a good friend. Important tasks can be completed with a positive attitude. You can also find new ways to complete work. Relationships with friends will improve. Students will maintain a balance between work and studies today. Your health will be good. Your image will be strengthened in the field of politics, you will connect with more people.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, only humility and flexibility in your behaviour can bring you success. Today you will feel depth and closeness in family relationships. For some reason, the father can give you a new responsibility which you will fulfil completely. Some work related to the property can be completed. Today pay attention to the activities of the partner. There are chances of getting new achievements in employment. There will be the purchase of household items. Today a special person can surprise you. If you do not hurry in any work, then your work will be done easily.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)