Horoscope Today, November 17: Gemini will consider new way of working; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 17, 2024: Today is Sunday, the second date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 9.07 pm tonight. Shiva Yoga will continue till 8.21 pm tonight. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 5.23 pm today. Apart from this, there is an Ashunya Shayan fast today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 17th November 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today you will get back the stuck money, which will further strengthen your financial position. Today you will think of contributing to social work. If you look at the circumstances properly today, you will be able to solve every problem. For now, you will think of maintaining distance from those people in whose company you are becoming negative. Travelling for some important work will be pleasant. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies. Will go somewhere with my lovemate. Students will be successful today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today your colleagues in the office will be influenced by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Today you may find a way to do your work more easily. Work on a new plan can start. You will fulfil the responsibilities of the family properly, which will maintain happiness. Money-related worries will go away. You will get the support of influential people to carry forward difficult tasks. You will have a good time in the evening with friends. You will discuss with someone about taking the business forward.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Completion of any pending work of yours today will give you mental peace. You will consider new ways of working. Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today you will be able to work on your plans with the strength of your willpower. Just focus on the things that make you better and improve yourself. The more concrete you plan today, the greater will be your chances of success. Today the ongoing rift between brother and sister will end, and their mutual relationship will become stronger. Give your time to your children so that you can get maximum love from them.

Cancer

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will buy the things you need today due to sudden financial gain. There will be more sweetness in married life. Today we will improve ourselves by removing wrong thoughts and avoiding the wrong company. Try to control your anger today. Try to improve the negative aspects of your nature. You will get new opportunities instead of work. Students will achieve success in competitive examinations. Your respect and honour will increase in society today.

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your colleagues and seniors at work will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today you will get results according to your work. You will find a way to achieve the big goal you want to achieve. The final result will depend on your work. Complete the work by using time properly. Today all important work will be completed easily. You will easily fulfil the responsibilities given by your father in business. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour. Also, your financial condition will be good.

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your financial condition will remain strong, you can go to the market to buy goods. Time is favourable for students preparing for the entrance exam. You will get good results from your hard work. This evening you will go to a friend's birthday party where your other friends will also be present. You may have to discuss some work in the office, enemies will be influenced by your plans. Today is a very special day for people of this zodiac sign who work in big companies. The problems going on in life will soon go away.

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise you may face some problems in the future. Today you do not need to take unnecessary complications. A big lesson in life is to accept that it is impossible to change many things. Amidst the ongoing hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will be able to do your favourite things.

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy if their child gets a good job. You may get relief from some health problem that has been going on for a long time. Do not have any feelings of vengeance against any person today. As per your thoughts, you will get similar experiences. Be careful that no one is treated unfairly because of your negativity. Today you will have to avoid stubbornness. Today business can be started with friends. You will get plenty of time to talk to your spouse about all the things in your heart.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today will open new paths of progress. Students should maintain complete focus on their studies, soon you will get successful in the examination. People doing private jobs may get promotions today. You can participate in some auspicious festival with family members, where it will be better for you if you speak carefully. The newly married couple will go somewhere today. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Will use the money properly. You will maintain balance in life and it will take time for some things to change. Try to complete some work properly today. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. There will be happiness in life. Today you will spend the day in many types of activities and along with this you will complete even the most difficult tasks with full determination. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be no limit to their happiness if they get good profits in business today. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled today. Today you will share your thoughts with someone and he will give importance to your words. People in the family will fully respect your words. You may hear some good news from your child. Your spouse will appreciate your feelings, this will strengthen your relationship.

Pisces

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will focus your attention on some creative work which will further enhance your experience. Some people may try to hinder your work. You have to improve your nature. Will think carefully before lending money to anyone. Today, keep in mind that your decisions should not be influenced by the thoughts of others. The ongoing dispute with your life partner will end today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)