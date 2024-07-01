Horoscope Today, July 2: Leo to get profit in stationery business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 2: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 2, 2024: Today is Ekadashi, the Udaya date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha, and Tuesday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 8:43 am today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 11:17 am today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 4:40 am today after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, the Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be day of July 2, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries: Today is going to be a favourable day. Today only humility and flexibility in your behaviour can bring you success. Today you will feel closeness in family relationships. For some reason, the father can give you a new responsibility, which you will fulfill completely. Any work related to real estate can be completed. Today, pay attention to the activities of your partner. There are chances of getting new achievements in employment. If you do not hurry in any work, then your work will be done easily.

Taurus: Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are going to get some big good news. There are also chances of some short trips today. Today, take some time from your busy schedule for religious and spiritual activities, this will give you mental peace. Today students will pay more attention to their studies, success will kiss your feet soon. Today most of the business-related work will be completed properly.

Gemini: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to go to a special event and learn new information. Today, you will be happy to see the results of your children. Today you will focus on achieving your goal. Today, you will avoid taking any kind of risk related to your personal life. Today, there will be more hard work than profit in the workplace. But still, you will work with full hard work and confidence.

Cancer: Today is going to be a good day for you. Problems will be solved easily with your wisdom and discretion today. Today, due to being busy with other activities, some of your important work may remain incomplete. Today, keep a close eye on the activities and company of children. While making any work-related plans today, discuss all its aspects properly. Lovemates can plan to go somewhere today. Your married life is going to be good today.

Leo: Today is going to be a great day. Today your children will give you reasons to be happy. Today you will be busy with personal work. Today your contribution is necessary in maintaining the business system. Today, an outsider can create some obstacles in the system of your work area. Today, by encouraging the employees, their work efficiency will improve. People doing stationery business will get more profit than usual today.

Virgo: Today is going to be a golden day for you. If the process of sale and purchase of property is going on, then you will get success in it. Today you will feel physically and mentally strong. Today you have to keep in mind that negative thoughts can weaken your morale. Today pay serious attention to the responsibility of the office. The cooperation of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant and sweet.

Libra: Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will have to work harder to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. Today you will get a new project in the office, which will get the help of a colleague in completing it. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Today your material comforts will increase.

Scorpio: Today is going to be a great day. Today you will try to strengthen business contacts, along with this, meeting someone important or a politician today will be beneficial. Today you will benefit in business. Today is a special day for people associated with the trading and banking sectors of this zodiac. Today you can get involved in social work. Today your health will be good. Today you can also meet some good people. Today you can work on some new ideas.

Sagittarius: Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will have to take help from someone to get profit in business. Also, today you have to stay away from debate so that you can focus your mind on work. Today you will get a chance to show your ability. Business class will get good profit today and the financial condition will improve. Today will be a better day for students, new friends will be made in college. Financially you will be successful today.

Capricorn: Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, but they need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn work from you. Lovemate's relationship will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relations in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Aquarius: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will think of a new way of doing some work, this will help you in completing the work on time and easily. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your creative field will be strengthened. Today is a good day for builders, there will be huge profits from new contracts. Today a friend will come to your house to meet you with whom you will discuss your matters.

Pisces: Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace after your problem is solved. Your behaviour at the workplace will be good. Today important work can be completed with a positive attitude. You can also find new ways to deal with work. Relationships with friends will improve. Students will maintain a balance between work and studies today. Today your health will remain good. Today your married life is going to be good.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

