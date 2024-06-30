Horoscope Today, July 1: Auspicious day for Pisces to invest in policy; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 1: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 1, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dashami of Ashadh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 10:27 am today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 1:42 pm today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 5:27 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Apart from this, Neptune will be retrograde in Pisces at 4:10 pm tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day on July 1, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will get relief from a long-standing problem. Today your cleverness and ability will be appreciated. Today you are likely to get some good news. Today you will be full of enthusiasm and energy. Avoid discussing any of your things with anyone today. In business, you will get the help of your colleagues and will get maximum profit. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today there will be a situation of running around throughout the day but the work will go on smoothly. You just need to do your work with wisdom and efficiency. The new policies that you have made at present are going to benefit you a lot. If you are planning any insurance or investment at this time, then it will be auspicious for you. Today you will get the advice of elders in some work, which will benefit you.

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are going to get favourable results of the hard work done for any work. Any religious work can be completed at home. Plan any new investment, you can get a good profit. There will be a festive atmosphere due to the good news of the arrival of a little guest in the house. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. Today you will be able to get your work done by others. Those who work in textile will get good profit today. Lovemates will go for a walk today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will attend a function, your presence will be given importance. You can get relief from any problem that is already going on. Today you will do your work with confidence and energy. You will be more active and serious about your future. If you try, you can get back the money stuck somewhere. People associated with politics will dominate the society today. Women of this zodiac can start their own business. Avoid making decisions in haste, do your work only after thinking.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there will be a lot of responsibilities and workload in business. Today you should avoid being lazy. You will be engaged in completing your tasks with seriousness and honesty at the workplace. This will make your boss happy. Today there will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. Avoid trusting any stranger today. Your mother may ask you for something which she will be happy to fulfill. Your married life is going to be happy today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will talk to your elder brother about property and some finance-related plans will be made. If there is any legal problem going on, then today it can be resolved. You will get an opportunity to meet an important person or politician. Students will gain confidence by getting favourable results in a competitive exam. Today you will get selected in an interview and get a good job. Today your health is going to be good.

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will achieve some achievement, people will congratulate you. Today your business approach will help in maintaining harmony in every situation. If any government or court-related matter is stuck, then there is a possibility of getting success in it today. Your work will be successful with the blessings of your parents. You will plan to go on a trip with your friends. Seeing the hard work and dedication of teachers, respect will increase among the people.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of panicking in any situation, if you look for a solution, then you will get a solution soon. Today you will make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Students need to bring more positivity to their thinking. Today, completion of any of your pending work will give you mental peace. You will consider new ways of working. Today the ongoing rift between siblings will end, and mutual relationships will become stronger. Today you will spend your time with children.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your financial condition will remain strong, you can go to the market to buy goods. Today will bring an increase in family happiness and peace. Today your efficiency and ability will be appreciated. Today you will be alert about your career and studies. The inclination of people associated with the creative field will increase. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who do private jobs, there are chances of promotion.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today will bring an increase in family happiness. There are chances of youth getting success in some field related to their job. You can also get a valuable gift. Health-related problems will go away today, you will be energetic. Today your married life is going to be great, you will get a gift from your spouse. Lovemates will go out somewhere today. Students will decide to learn computers today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get the support of your spouse in project work. Your passion to work and achieve success will give you success. You will get special success in the insurance and commission business. People working today will get a chance to work on a desired project. Your son getting selected in a good place will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Work-related to property will move forward. Married life will be happy, you will understand each other better.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are planning to invest in a policy, then the day is auspicious. This investment will give better benefits in the coming days. Today you will discuss some important issues with the people of the house. Today is going to be a profitable day for the people of this zodiac who are involved in some business. You will get an opportunity to meet a close relative. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, your financial condition will become good.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

