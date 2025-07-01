Horoscope Today, July 2: Big monetary gain for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 1, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today's Horoscope, July 2, 2025: Today is the Saptami Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 11:59 in the afternoon. After that, the Ashtami Tithi will start. Variyan Yoga will remain till 5:47 in the evening. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 11:08 in the morning; after that, Hasta Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 2, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will take the business forward along with your spouse. Your relationship with your neighbour will be better; you will have to visit their house. Today you will be more inclined towards spirituality, due to which your mind will be calm today. Today you can go somewhere with the children, and you may also have to travel to another city in connection with work. Women may have to work more than usual today, due to which they may feel tired. Today suddenly a guest may come to the house, due to which the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 05

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will suddenly get a big monetary gain in business, which will make the financial situation stronger. You will get the support of your spouse; married life will remain happy. Today your pending tasks will get progress, which will prove to be helpful in your progress. Today you will have fun with your brothers and sisters; you will also pay attention to the words of the elders. Today will be a happy day for the lovemate; you will get the support of the family.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 02

Gemini

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you will get monetary gain in business, but do not take any decision in haste. Today you will get good monetary gain by investing thoughtfully in the stock market. There will be harmony in married relationships; children will be happy. People working can get a new offer today. Today you will enjoy delicious food, which will make you happy. Medical students will get the chance to meet experienced doctors today. Overall, you will remain happy today; you will enjoy working today.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 04

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will earn huge profits by investing in a startup. You can join a gym from today to keep your body healthy. Today you can think of sending children to classes for extra activities, which will develop their physical and mental abilities. Today you can think of going on a religious trip with your family. Today you will get the pleasure of a new vehicle; you will plan a religious trip. Students will get an opportunity to participate in a sports competition in school today.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 06

Leo

Today will be favourable for you. Writers can think of writing a story on the events happening in society today. Today you will get a great opportunity to participate in TV debates. Today you can buy gold and silver jewellery. Today you may have to work more than usual in the office; take care of your health along with work. Do not trust any stranger at all today. Focus on your work today; do not get entangled in useless things.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 08

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will do your work very well, due to which the boss will praise you. Unmarried people can get a marriage proposal today, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Today you will get financial benefits from someone, due to which the mind will be happy. Sweetness will remain in marital relationships; you will get the blessings of parents. Today you will get rid of old debts; your mind will be calm. Today you will do creative work; people will be impressed by you. Work done at the right time will give auspicious results.

Lucky colour – Sky Blue

Lucky number – 05

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will suddenly get a big monetary gain in business, which will bring happiness to the family. From today you will start a spiritual journey, which will give you inner happiness. A long-standing problem will be solved; the support of the spouse will remain. You will get good news from the children's side, which will create an atmosphere of joy at home. There will be opportunities for advancement in the job today; you can talk to an officer. Today is a special day for lovemates; today you will go somewhere for a walk. Today you will meet your relatives; some special discussion can take place.

Lucky colour – 03

Lucky number – 06

Scorpio

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will get immediate results in some work. Today you should keep your social behaviour right so that people will respect your work. Today is a good day for home buyers; you can finalise the deal. Students will get an opportunity to appear in a competitive exam today. There will be harmony in married relationships; there will be newness in your relationship. Do not be careless about health; do not eat too much fast food from outside. Use simple and natural language while talking to someone. Today, a friend or relative of yours can come to your house to meet you.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 09

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will get opportunities for progress in employment, which will improve the financial condition. There is a possibility of a change in your job today. Today you may have to run more than usual; children will support you. Today you will get an opportunity to attend a social function. Your relatives living outside the home will get a chance to come home, due to which there will be a lot of activity in the house. Today the work done in partnership is going to be beneficial, but you will have to face a lot of opposition from people associated with this field. Your health will be fine; you will be focused on work.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number 07

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can try to complete any pending work; you will get support from your spouse. Those working in private offices will get opportunities for progress today; the boss will praise your work. Today you can go out to eat with the family. Take special care of the children today; they will not be able to focus on studies today. Today you will get good results in court cases. Students will get a chance to study in a good school or college today, which will make their future bright. Relationships with a spouse will improve, which will keep the mind happy.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 06

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. From a business point of view, today you will get good money; you will get material happiness. Today your mind will be more focused on spirituality, which will give you a feeling of mental peace. After a long time, today you will talk to a friend; you can also go to meet him. Married life will be happy; you will go somewhere with the children. Unmarried people will get marriage proposals today. Today you can organise a religious ritual. There will be a lot of work in the office, but you will get the support of colleagues. Overall, you will spend today well.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number – 02

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. There will be money in business; the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. People working in banks will get opportunities for advancement. People associated with the media world will discuss some big news today. Today you will get a good offer to invest in property. Today you will go to the temple with your family, where you will get to see the saints. Today you will be able to move forward with positive thinking and do your work well. Today you can make a new beginning with your spouse. There may be some conflict between brothers and sisters over some matter, but everything will be fine with the help of an elder.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 07

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)