Horoscope Today, January 5: Means of income to increase for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 5: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2025: Today is the sixth day of Paush Shukla Paksha and Sunday. The sixth day will remain till 8:16 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day, there will be Variyaan Yoga till 4:51 am. Also, there will be Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra till 8:18 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 5, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Mother's health will improve as compared to before. Also, she can demand something from you. Today will be a good day in matters of finance. You will meet an acquaintance who will keep your mind happy. By carrying out the tasks in a planned manner, all the work will be done systematically. Today is the day to get out of the house and focus on work.

Taurus

Today has brought happiness to you. There are chances of getting good news today. Despite proper arrangements today, there will be some confusion in the mind; keep your morale strong. Today, expenses will also increase along with income. If you are going to decide by trusting someone, then it is important to think properly; do not be hasty. Today you will feel healthy. You will spend happy moments with your spouse. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get the company of elders, and there will also be shopping for comfort-related items in the house. After meeting a reputed person, you will get excellent information. If a government matter is stuck, then there are chances of the decision related to it being in your favor. Today you will make a plan to improve your future. Your happiness will increase due to the success of your child. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Cancer

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your performance will be appreciated in the office today. You may be successful in completing pending business work today. If you are planning to start some other work, then this is the right time to discuss and implement it. Keep your project-related files very carefully in the office. There will be only happiness in life. Children may ask for a toy today; you will also not disappoint them so that they will be happy with you.

Leo

Today is going to be a busy day. For those who are interested in changing their place, today their wish is likely to be fulfilled. Your positive thinking will enhance your personality. You will contribute to family and social activities. You will remain interested in religious and spiritual activities. There is a possibility of pending work getting completed today. Today will prove to be a day of success for the students. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favor.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will suddenly get new ways of income, which you will be able to take advantage of. There will be a lot of running around today, but with the help of a relative or friend, your courage will increase further. Today you will fulfill the responsibility of the family well. You will get special information through phone or email. You will be happy with some achievements of your child. The problems going on in married life will end today, which will strengthen the relationship between you two.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Maintain foresight in making important decisions today; it is not appropriate to hurry. If you have planned to take a loan, then you need to get more information related to it. You will remain busy with your work instead of wasting time on unnecessary activities. Happiness will come in married life; you will go to visit a religious place together. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings today.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will get results according to your image in the public sector. There will be complications in your business, but you will solve them with hard work. Give priority to your decision in any work; do not harm yourself by listening to others. Today there will be a political atmosphere in the office. Today you should be patient while speaking. Clothing businessmen are going to get more profit than expected today.

Sagittarius

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will plan to start a new business. Today the hard work done in any work will get proper results. You will be successful in getting your work done by others. Students of this zodiac will get relief from problems related to education and career. You will get the blessings of elders. Today you will get rid of any old health-related problem.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will get good results from your hard work; your confidence will increase. Today you may have to take help from your siblings in the family. Due to differences in opinions, there will be some problems in getting along with your neighbors or people around you. Keep an eye on the activities of children. Today, seniors in the office may put pressure on you to see your incomplete work; it would be better to complete your work on time.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your mind will be more engaged in charity. Today will be a busy day. But your efforts will make arrangements. Today you will get help from a friend in completing some work. You can be honored in the office today. Today your reputation will increase in society. Today your married life is going to be great. Today you are also likely to get sudden monetary gains.

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will get relief from the confusion that has been going on for some time. You will get some positive experiences in the company of experienced people. You will complete your work with full hard work. Along with this, you will have status in social work. The movement of relatives at home will create a pleasant atmosphere. Your means of income will increase. The pace of your stalled work will increase. Your financial condition will be good. Overall, today is going to be favorable for you.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)