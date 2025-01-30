Horoscope Today, January 31: Marital disputes to end for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 31: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 31, 2025: Today is the second day of Magh Shukla Paksha and Friday. The second day will remain till 2 pm today. Variyaan Yoga will remain till 3:33 pm today. Also, today Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 4:15 am after crossing the whole day and night. Apart from this, today is Panchak. January 31, 2025, is a good day for you, and with what measures can you make this day better? Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today happiness will begin in your married life. If you want to start a new work, then you will definitely get success. You will get a chance to move ahead in the competitive field. Students should continue their preparation. You will complete the work related to the property today. This will make you very happy. Your day will be good from the point of view of health. People associated with politics will get a chance to participate in a social function today.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. People who were troubled by their health for the past few days will get a lot of relief today. Today you will get the good news of your promotion in the office. Today there will be a happy atmosphere with the family members. Do not pay much attention to anything today; otherwise, you will get confused. Today your health will be good. You will focus on work. The EMI of the loan that is already running will be completed today. Civil engineers will start a new project today.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Today your family members will appreciate you. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in married life. Maintain better coordination with people in the government sector. People will support you. The dispute between your loved ones will end today. You will understand each other better. Today you will get many sources of income growth. Today your health will remain fit.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, following the advice of elders can prove to be better for you. The hard work of students preparing for competition will soon pay off. Electrician businessmen of this zodiac will get more profit in business. Sweetness will remain in your married life. Your respect will increase in the social field. People will praise your gentle nature. You can get great news from the children's side.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. M. Tech students of this zodiac can get confused on some topics. It will be better if you take advice from someone. Today, auspicious thoughts will arise in your mind. Your curiosity to do something new will increase. Your financial condition will improve. Today you can buy the desired thing. Today you will get relief from stomach-related problems. Avoid eating outside today. You will try to improve your image in the office.

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Avoid unnecessary arguments with anyone today. You will get full support from friends today. You may meet some new people in the workplace today. You will get important information from them. The relationship of married life will become stronger than before. You can share your heart with your spouse. People working away from their families will get a chance to meet their family members. There are chances of success for students.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. People doing private jobs will get an increment in their salary, which will improve their financial condition. Today there will be an increase in family happiness and prosperity. Today you will make a plan to visit a religious place. Do not forget to keep the things you need. You will get full support from your family in your decision. The day will be full of energy from the point of view of health. Today you can go to the market to buy essential household items. You will meet a friend there.

Scorpio

Today will be a happy day for you. Your morale will increase. Your hard work will bring success in the workplace. You will get relief from slackness in business. Today your sales will increase. You can organize a party with friends today. There will be a positive change in your nature. If you want to buy a vehicle, then the day will be great for you. Today all your efforts will be successful. Today your health will be better.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. People taking an interest in social work will be honored. You will get relief from health-related problems. Instead of scolding your spouse on some minor issue, explain politely, which will increase understanding. Family happiness and prosperity will increase. Attachment with relatives will remain. Your financial side will become stronger than before. The work of people building a house will progress rapidly. Your attention will be attracted to new things.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of positive energy. Today your attention will be drawn towards buying your favorite vehicle. There are chances of your daughter getting selected in a desired field. Happiness will come in your married life. Today, work may go wrong due to hurry. There is a need to work carefully. There will be favorable changes in your lifestyle. Mechanical engineers can get the responsibility of new targets after completing the old ones.

Aquarius

Today will be a mixed day for you. Avoid oily food today. Your workload may increase in politics today. Marital disputes will end today. Listen to elders carefully today; do not interrupt. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go shopping today. The day will be full of entertainment. Your business will be in a better condition than before. You should be sweet towards your customers.

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. Be affectionate towards everyone today, so that people praise you. You will understand things wisely today. New avenues of income will open up for you today. Students will be more interested in writing today. You can participate in a competition. Hardware traders will do well. Your acquaintance with some knowledgeable people will increase today. Marital disputes will end. The day will be beneficial for people involved in technical work.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)