Horoscope Today, January 28: Scorpio to get big benefits in government work; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 28, 2025: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Magh Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Chaturdashi's date will remain till 7:37 pm today. Vajra Yoga will remain till 11:51 pm tonight. Also, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 8:59 am today, after which Uttarashadha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Venus will enter Pisces at 7:02 am today. January 28, 2025, is a good day for you, and with what measures can you make this day better? Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your business will have a normal income. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today it is important to acquire new information related to business. Businesses related to media and online work will benefit. The hard work done by you will also give better results. Government servants of this zodiac will have to handle special workloads. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will be successful at work.

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of happiness for you. It will be difficult to find time for work today, but you will get time after noon. People associated with real estate can get beneficial deals today. Today you will need to be careful while doing paperwork at the workplace. Today, with the support of your spouse and family members, there will be a pleasant arrangement at home, and you will also get help. Today you can adopt new methods to do something new; it will be easy to work. Your presence in a gathering will surprise people.

Gemini

Today conditions will be favorable for you. Today you have to keep the activities confidential and also not ignore the activities around you. Today, do not expect help from others and have faith in your work ability. Keep in mind that your stubbornness can spoil your work. You will have a good time in entertainment with family members. Today you can participate in some sports. Businessmen will get a golden opportunity to grow their business by joining a good company. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family due to the sudden good news.

Cancer

Today will be a positive day for you. You will have good coordination with colleagues in the office. Software engineers will work hard in their field. Today you will get rid of some confusion; friends will give you better advice. Today, working on a new plan can give good results. Today you will accept challenges and be creative. The hard work of the students of this zodiac will pay off. You can do a part-time job to fulfill your needs.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start today will be successful. Today your good thinking will get good results. Your way of living and speaking will attract people. Today you need to work harder towards your studies and career. Today, while purchasing any special item, take information related to it. Today your health will be better than before. Today you need to be very careful while driving. There will be an increase in happiness and prosperity.

Virgo

Today has brought happiness to you. Today you will have more responsibilities, which you will fulfill to a great extent. By connecting with new people, you will also get a lot of great information. By spending some time in spiritual activities today, you will feel peace within yourself. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed on time. There will be a discussion with the officials on special matters. All the planned work will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase.

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will have to try more to organize business activities. You will make the quality of your work even better. You will have proper coordination in partnership-related business. People of this zodiac need to understand their responsibilities and complete them on time. Love makes Will plan to go for a trip today. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get great success. Financial strength will remain.

Scorpio

Today, the solution to all your problems will come out in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits from government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. Today, focus on improving the quality of work. Marketing-related activities will continue smoothly. Taking some time out for the family today will make the mutual relationship sweet. And there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. If you are thinking of starting a new job, then you will get the full support of the family.

Sagittarius

Today you will have a good day. Today your mind will be happy. You will be successful in education. Your respect will increase due to writing, etc. Today, think carefully before trusting anyone. Today, along with personal work, household responsibilities will also increase. Today some opponents may spread rumors to weaken you emotionally. You will maintain harmony with officers at the workplace. You will get opportunities for progress. Be careful about your health. Follow a regular meditation routine.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. Today it is important to maintain order in business activities. Maintaining better relations with officers and respected people will be beneficial for your business. Today you can get good orders. Your spouse and family members will be fully supportive of you. There will be an increase in wealth. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing, which will keep your life comfortable.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. Positive energy will remain around you. Do not ignore any activity going on at the workplace today. Keep your plans secret. Today there will be a peaceful atmosphere at the workplace. Today, if you spend some time with family, you may come to know some things. Today you will not be careless for any reason; keep your food and daily routine organized. People will be happy with your behavior. There will be an increase in happiness in married life, and health will improve.

Pisces

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to get success, but more hard work is needed in their studies. Your dedication and hard work that have been going on for some time are going to get more benefits today. So keep your focus on your work. Your emotional relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Also, time can be spent on activities like entertainment, shopping, etc. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)