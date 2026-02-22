Horoscope today, February 22, 2026: Know your zodiac predictions, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun and Sunday. The Panchami Tithi will remain until 11:10 AM. Shukla Yoga will continue until 1:09 PM. Ashwini Nakshatra will prevail until 5:55 PM.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Aries

Your planned tasks will be completed today. You will receive support from family members. You will be blessed by your parents. You may plan to start a new venture, which will benefit you in the future. Students of this sign will achieve a higher level of success compared to others. Sudden financial gains are likely. Senior officials will be pleased with you. You may spend time reading a spiritual book.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus

You may receive someone’s help in increasing your income. Luck will favor you. Your spouse may praise you for some work, which will keep you happy. You may speak to a distant relative over the phone in the evening. Many of your plans will be completed on time. There are strong chances of major success. Harmony among family members will improve. Lovers may promise to exchange gifts, bringing sweetness to the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

You will successfully fulfill your responsibilities. Your fitness will remain good. You will help your spouse with some task. New paths for progress will open on their own. Businesspersons have strong chances of financial gains. You may feel inclined to begin a new project. The day is favorable for those associated with marketing. It will also be a good day for women, with support from family members in their work.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Cancer

The day will be average. Financial ups and downs may occur. If business slows down, you may seek advice from an experienced person, which will soon improve matters. Your relationship with your parents will strengthen. It will be a good day for students. You may decide to prepare for a competitive examination. Lovers may go out for lunch at a nice restaurant. Children may insist on getting a toy, and you may not disappoint them. Friends may suddenly visit your home.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

The day will be good. Your confidence will increase with the help of your siblings. You will achieve success in your career. Due to an irregular routine, you may feel slight laziness and fatigue. Avoid postponing your work. Family prosperity will increase. You will try to spend more time with your spouse. Colleagues may call you for advice to complete a task. Those working in government departments may be transferred to a preferred location.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo

The day will be excellent. You will receive good opportunities for financial gains. Your health will be better than before. A friend may ask for your support, and you will help them in every possible way. Harmony among family members will remain strong. You will achieve success in whatever task you undertake. New happiness will enter your married life. Children may create playful mischief at home, which may trouble you slightly.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Libra

The day will be mixed. Your parents’ health will remain quite good. Avoid getting entangled in old matters. Anger over small issues may lead some people to oppose you. You may speak with influential people over the phone. You will receive new advice regarding investments. Joint efforts with family members will bring considerable success. Lovers may discuss marriage at home, and family members may agree to the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio

The day will be wonderful. You will find relief from mental stress, which will make you feel greatly relaxed. You will spend joyful moments with family members. Your marital relationship will strengthen. You may learn something new today. Your financial position will improve. Those associated with literature may receive very good news. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Employed individuals have chances of promotion.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

The day will be full of happiness. You will be focused on academic work. Those connected with politics may achieve success. You will successfully complete household tasks. With proper planning, you will bring changes to your career. You will feel fit in terms of health. You will plan to fulfill family responsibilities with your spouse. Freshness will enter romantic relationships, and ongoing disagreements may come to an end.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

The day will be good. Sweetness will increase in your relationships. You will complete your tasks on time. If you are planning to start something new, it would be better to wait for a few days. Before making any major family decision, you should listen to everyone’s opinion. Avoid getting into conflicts with others. You will receive support from your children. Friendships will improve. Married life will remain harmonious. It will be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius

You will receive good news, keeping you happy throughout the day. Regarding a long-pending court case, you may seek advice from a special friend over the phone. Your honor and respect will increase. There are chances of progress in business. You will be appreciated in social circles. Your financial condition will improve. New opportunities for career advancement will arise. Daily tasks will prove beneficial. Family members will agree with your views. Happiness in married life will reflect on your face.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

Your personality will shine today. Your inclination toward spirituality will increase. Tasks will be completed with your spouse’s support. Your confidence will grow. Good news may come from your maternal side. You will successfully make others understand your point of view. Be mindful of your language while speaking, otherwise misunderstandings may arise. Changes in your routine may delay some tasks. Your father’s health will improve. Overall, the day will be good.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV’s program.)

