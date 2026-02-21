Horoscope today, February 21, 2026: Check your zodiac predictions, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is Saturday and the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Phalguna. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain until 1:01 pm. Shubh Yoga will prevail until 3:51 pm in the afternoon. Revati Nakshatra will remain until 7:07 pm this evening. Today falls under Panchak. Additionally, today is the observance of Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, along with their Lucky number and Lucky colour.

Aries

Today will be filled with confidence. You may discuss an important matter with your siblings. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments. Those involved in the textile business may receive sudden large profits. Your financial condition will remain strong. Include meditation and yoga in your daily routine to stay fit. Love partners will value each other’s emotions today. Your spouse may surprise you. The day will be good for children.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today brings pleasant moments. A task that has been pending for several days will be completed. Engaging in religious activities with your mother will bring peace. The evening will be enjoyable with family members. Harmony will remain in married life. You will feel inspired to learn from your mistakes and move forward. You may plan to play games with your siblings. Elders’ blessings will remain with you. Unmarried individuals may receive good marriage proposals.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Gemini

Today will be full of happiness. Going out with family members will be beneficial. In legal matters, seek advice from an experienced person. The day will be average for students, but you will surely receive the results of your hard work. Women of this sign planning to start a home-based business will find the day favourable. Singers may get a big platform today, which could change their lives. Avoid rushing into tasks. Take some time out from your busy schedule for prayer.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

Today brings new happiness. It is a good day for those associated with politics, as their social work will be appreciated. You will receive a positive response from senior officials when presenting your views. Women may prepare something sweet for their spouse, strengthening the bond. Family conditions will remain stable. Your health will be much better than before. Those searching for a job may receive a good offer. Fathers will spend quality time with their children.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Leo

Today will be moderate. Keep your mind calm while working; this will help you complete tasks easily. Major financial decisions should be taken carefully. You may feel confused about an old matter. To improve your relationship, you may give a gift to your spouse. A friend will help you complete tasks. You will create new plans to expand your business and may soon begin working on them.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

Today will be excellent. For students, the day brings success. You may receive good news related to competitive examinations. Financial stability will remain. You will spend happy moments with friends. Those associated with media will receive appreciation for their work. Support from a special person will be available. Love partners may discuss their relationship at home, and family members will consider it. Those seeking employment may find a good job.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Libra

Today will be outstanding. You may gain more profit in business than expected. Advice from elders will prove helpful in completing household tasks. It is a good day for love partners. With some effort, you may gain a major financial benefit. Be cautious, as an unknown person may try to take advantage of you. It will be a successful day for people associated with sports. You will fulfil household responsibilities effectively.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

Today will be excellent. You may receive a job offer from a big company. You will learn a new skill. A family member will give you valuable advice. Guests may visit your home, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Extra effort will be required in business matters. With your spouse’s help, tasks will become easier. There are signs of good profits from property dealings. The time is favourable for acquiring comforts and conveniences. You may go to the market to buy necessary items for children.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius

You will begin the day in a good mood. It is the right time to complete pending tasks. The day will be excellent for civil engineers. Those facing health issues will feel better. Job seekers have strong chances of finding good employment. You may feel sensitive toward others’ needs and emotions. You will remain focused on work and receive family support. It will also be a good day for those associated with politics.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn

Today will be special. If you handle work calmly, tasks will be completed smoothly and on time. You will successfully understand others’ moods. Taking decisions peacefully in family matters will bring success. Plans made to expand business will succeed and work pace will increase. Better results from earlier efforts will be seen today. The day will be good for students, and teachers will provide proper guidance.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

Today will be average. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant. You may participate in religious activities. Conversations and advice from others will benefit you. Make fresh efforts to complete pending tasks. Married life will grow stronger, and you will spend quality time with family. Those preparing for competitive exams will receive guidance from an experienced person. Private sector employees may receive a salary increment. It will be a good day for love partners.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Pisces

Today will be better for you. Seeking advice from elders or experienced individuals will lead you toward success. With hard work, patience, and wisdom, you will complete pending tasks. Women will successfully manage household responsibilities. At the office, you may be given several responsibilities, which you will handle efficiently. Love partners may go out to watch a movie and have dinner together. Children will remain busy playing. Students may decide to join a computer course.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).