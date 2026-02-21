Prayagraj: Court orders FIR against Swami Avimuktateshwaranand in child sexual abuse case

Prayagraj:

In a big development for India's spiritual circles, the ADJ Rape and POCSO Special Court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has ordered police to register an FIR against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri over grave sexual exploitation allegations. Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia mandated the Jhoansi police station to file the case and launch an investigation, rejecting prior police inaction. This ruling escalates a controversy that has gripped the region since claims surfaced during the 'Magh Mela'.

Complaint ignites probe into 'ashram' abuses

The case originated from a petition filed on January 28 under Section 173(4) CrPC by Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, chairman of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust. Brahmachari accused the swami's ashram of systematic child sexual abuse, claiming minors were coerced into acts under the guise of 'guru seva' at Vidyamath in Varanasi. He submitted a purported CD as evidence and highlighted around 20 affected children who approached him, underscoring a pattern of exploitation hidden behind religious facades.

Key testimonies seal judicial directive

On February 13, the court recorded video-graphed statements from two minor victims, whose accounts formed the backbone of the order. After reviewing these testimonies alongside a police report that failed to convince the bench, the judge reserved judgment before issuing the FIR directive. This procedural rigor ensures child protection laws under POCSO take precedence, marking a rare judicial intervention against a high-profile religious figure amid stalled police response.

Complainant's victory and planned protest march

Ashutosh Brahmachari hailed the verdict as divine justice, vowing to lead a foot march from Prayagraj to Vidyamath Varanasi to expose the truth to the masses. Known for his role in the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, he positioned the allegations as a crusade against institutionalized abuse in ashrams. The swami's camp has dismissed the claims as fabricated to derail his cow protection activism, but the court's action signals deepening legal troubles ahead.