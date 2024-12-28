Horoscope Today, December 29: Cancer to get financial gain in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 29: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 29, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Chaturdashi date will last the whole day till 4:02 am today. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 11:22 pm tonight. Also, today the fast of Mas Shivratri will be observed. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 29, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today the workload may be more, but the more effort you make for a work, the better the work will be done. Today the opinion of an experienced person can prove to be better for you. There will be ups and downs in the financial situation. You may get profit in business, but you should keep control over your expenses. You may get entangled in some personal problems. You may be more emotional about your relationship with your spouse. The day is going to be good for science students. Friends will help you in understanding a topic.

Taurus

Today your planned work can be completed. You can get support from people around you. You can get the responsibility of a new project in the office. Financial problems will end. You will get the blessings of your parents. You can meet an old friend. Today you can do some big work. You will benefit from this. Daily tasks can be completed on time. There are chances of meeting a new person. Your spouse can be happy with your work. People of this zodiac who are lawyers, today they can win a big case.

Gemini

Today you will establish new dimensions in your career. Whatever work you try to do, you will be successful in that work. You will be fully capable of completing the work in the office. Today will be a great day for the students of this zodiac who are studying law. You will get good opportunities for financial gain. Your health will remain better. You will benefit from travel. There will be mutual harmony with all the members of the family. You will be more inclined towards spirituality.

Cancer

Today you can be successful in fulfilling your responsibilities well. There are chances of financial gain for businessmen. You may feel like starting new work. If you are associated with the field of art, then you will see many new avenues of progress open. Today is a favorable day for the students of this zodiac. You can find an immediate way to solve a problem. Today you can buy some new things for the house. You can help your spouse. New avenues of progress will open in life. The day will be good for the students doing the fashion design course. Health will remain better.

Leo

Today you will get full support from luck. New sources of income will come up. Office work will be done better than usual. Today your spouse will praise you a lot. This will increase the closeness between you two. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of guests in the evening. Your wealth will increase. Expenses will also be under control. You will feel healthy. Today you will get the fruits of your hard work. Long-pending work will be completed.

Virgo

Today your confidence may increase. You may be successful in your career. You may get success in the field of jobs. Everything will be good with you. Today you should avoid postponing your work. It will be better to complete the work on time. You can go to a family function. Some people will be happy to see you there. Seniors may be happy with your work. There may be a slight decline in your health. Engineers will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take advice from your spouse in some important work. Closeness will increase between you two. The day is going to be favorable for people doing private jobs.

Libra

Today you can get relief from stress, which will make you feel very relieved. You will keep getting help from people in getting employment. You can spend happy moments with family members. Love relationships will get stronger. Students of this zodiac may increase their interest in studies. You are likely to get some new opportunities. Your material comforts will increase. You may have to travel in connection with business. Your journey will be beneficial. There is a possibility of an increase in your income. Maintaining better coordination in the family will strengthen the relationship, but some useless disputes are expected to come up in the office today.

Scorpio

Today you will get some important news. Some new people can join you in business. You will get the support of a female friend. Financial condition will be better than before. New opportunities to progress in a career will come up. Some important work that you had planned will be completed. You will look very happy. Today is a favorable day for students in technical fields. You will win in court cases. Your prestige will increase. Health will be good. You will be inclined towards spirituality. You will plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Today new avenues of progress will open in terms of money.

Sagittarius

Today luck will support you. You should be a little cautious with new people. You should stay away from opponents in business. Seniors in the office may be happy with your work and gift you something. It will be beneficial to take advice from elders before doing any work. Children will take less interest in studies. They need to pay special attention to their studies. You should exercise to keep yourself fit. Your spouse will try to fulfill your wishes.

Capricorn

Today you will get support from seniors in the workplace. Some work may take more hard work and time. You can try to improve relationships. Today you should make any decision thoughtfully; it will be better. Today children can go to play in the park. Parents' health will improve. Your money may get stuck somewhere. Increasing expenses may bother you a bit. You can plan to visit a hill station with your spouse. You will keep getting support from family members.

Aquarius

Today your personality can improve. Businessmen can suddenly get a big monetary gain. You can make some changes in your daily routine. Your confidence can increase. Problems in business will end. You can get new employment opportunities. You can take an interest in religious activities. Guests can suddenly come to your home. Work can be completed with the help of your spouse. Your confidence can increase. You can plan to go on a trip for entertainment with your family.

Pisces

Today you will take new steps to make your future better. Your hard work will pay off. You will get only profit in business. You will be interested in educational work. Your respect will increase in the society. You will be successful in completing household work. You will suddenly get monetary gain. Many plans will be completed on time. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will be successful in the workplace. You will achieve a lot with your energy. Your wish will be fulfilled. Children will study with their friends and will also be successful.