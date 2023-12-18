Horoscope Today, December 19: Workload to decrease for Scorpion, Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for December 19: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is Udaya Tithi Saptami and Tuesday of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last till 1:07 pm today. Siddhi Yoga will last till 6:37 pm today. Also, Tripushkar Yoga will remain till 1:07 pm today. Apart from this, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 12:02 tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 19, 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can organize some religious events. Today, before investing money in any business, it would be appropriate to seek expert advice from that business. Today your married life will be full of happiness and peace. Today the advice of seniors in the office will be useful to you. Handing over your work to someone can bring your work to a halt. Father's advice will prove effective in completing any household work. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will get relief from family problems. There will also be an increase in family happiness and peace. Your financial aspect will become stronger. Today you will have a meeting with one of your clients. Today one of your relatives will bring a gift for you. You will enjoy the tour with friends. Today you may get good news from your son. Students will be more interested in studies today, there is a need to continue working hard, success is going to be achieved soon.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will get relief from some existing problems. Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will discuss the idea of buying a new vehicle with your family members. You may get some joyful news from your relatives. The business of book store people will move in a better direction. It would be good for people associated with politics to maintain coordination with administrative officials. Give medicines to the elders of the house on time and take care of them.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today your influence will increase. Today your efforts in some work will be successful. Today your mind will be happy. For those of this zodiac sign who are unmarried, their marriage tension will end soon. Today friends will boost your morale. Will share my thoughts with them. You may get an opportunity to buy a vehicle today. There are chances for designers to get some big benefits today. Today you will discuss the idea of buying a new bike with your colleagues.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you should take special care of your eating habits. Your expenses will increase compared to your income. Today your interest in some new work will increase. Do not use your phone while driving today. Students will focus on their studies today. Today you will get support from your elder brother in business. Today it would not be right to answer anyone's words more than necessary. Also, there is a need to control your language while talking to someone.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today you will find new means of increasing income, take advantage of them. Due to this, your financial position will become stronger. Ignore small things today. Today you can participate in some competitions. Today your interest in writing work will increase. Today you will get praise from people. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home today, and family members will think about what you say. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple, this will bring sweetness to the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. You will get advice from the elders in the house to move ahead. Which will be useful to you in the future. A writer's book will be published today for which he will receive an award. Take any big decision carefully today. Your work will go well from a business point of view. People trying for government jobs will get better news soon. Women today will learn to make a dish online. Children may ask for a toy today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Today will be a happy day for you. Whatever field you work hard in today, you will be successful in it. If something is troubling you in your mind, then talk to your friends about it, you may get a good solution. You can organize a small party in the office today. Today you will enjoy a lot with friends. People suffering from health problems will get relief to a great extent today. Work related to land etc. will be completed soon. Today, due to the arrival of any guest, you will be busy honoring them.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. There will be an increase in the income of people doing electronics work today. Today you will also get new sources of income. Today you will be full of energy the whole day. Try to avoid unnecessary thoughts today. Your relatives will be ready to support you. Today your children will help someone, which will make you proud of them. Students will take advice from their teachers regarding their preparations. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. Your financial aspect will become stronger. Today, affection towards relatives will increase. Today interest in food will increase. Time will be favorable for those who want to join a new course. The work of electronics businessmen will be better than before. Your sales will increase. Will entertain with children today. Lovemates will clear their misunderstandings. The atmosphere of the house becomes festive due to the arrival of a small guest in the house. It will be as it is.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. People associated with politics will get advice from knowledgeable people today. Some property of real estate businessmen may be sold today, which will bring you good profits. If you want to buy a vehicle then this time will be favorable for you. Your desired tasks will be fulfilled. Today, there can be an atmosphere of joy in the house regarding some issues. Do not trust anyone too much and share your things. A girl in the family will get great success.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. No decision regarding business should be taken in haste today. Students should avoid being careless in their studies. Today you will get the benefit of old acquaintance with someone in the workplace. All your pending work will be completed easily. From a business point of view, your work will progress at a rapid pace. Today you can party with friends, during this time you will have to take care of your food habits. You will support the truth at every step. People will support you. This will keep your mind happy.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

