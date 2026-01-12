Trump identifies himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela' on Truth Social Earlier this month, the US carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela, capturing the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has shared a picture on his social media platform depicting himself with the designation "Acting President of Venezuela." The post, shared on Truth Social, showed a digitally edited image of a Wikipedia page presenting Trump as the incumbent Venezuelan president as of January 2026.

Trump's official portrait, along with the caption "Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026." It also lists him as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, noting that he assumed office on January 20, 2025.

(Image Source : DONALD TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL POST )US President Donald Trump

US carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela

Earlier this month, the United States launched a major operation against Venezuela, detaining the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York, where they were formally charged with conspiracy linked to narco-terrorism.

Trump has said the US would "run Venezuela" for now, until a "safe, proper and judicious transition" is ensured. He added that Washington cannot risk allowing control of the country to pass to anyone who does not have the best interests of the Venezuelan people at heart.

Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in as the country's interim president last week.

Trump had said that the interim authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 million barrels of "high-quality, sanctioned oil” to the US, which will be sold at its market price.

"That money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. It will be taken by storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States."

Also Read: 50 million barrels of Venezuela oil worth USD 4.2 billion on its way to US: Trump

Also Read: Can Venezuelan leader Machado give Peace Prize to US President Trump? Nobel Institute clarifies