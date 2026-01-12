German Chancellor Friedrich Merz lands in India for historic two-day visit: Here's what's on agenda German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first trip to the country in office. The leaders will participate in cultural events, including the International Kite Festival and engage in strategic talks.

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on a landmark official visit to India from January 12 to January 13 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit marks his first official trip to India since assuming office in May 2025.

Cultural greetings and early agenda in Ahmedabad

To kick off his two-day visit on a vibrant and cultural note, Chancellor Merz and Prime Minister Modi are scheduled to visit Sabarmati Ashram at around 9:30 am on Monday. This visit will be followed by their joint participation in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at about 10 am, celebrating traditional spirit and people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Bilateral talks and strategic engagements in Gandhinagar

Later in the day, from 11:15 am onwards, both leaders will engage in high-level delegation talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. During this session, they are expected to review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary and explore ways to deepen cooperation in crucial areas of mutual interest.

As per the information, the discussions will focus on expanding collaboration in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility as well as advancing ties in defence and security, science and innovation, green and sustainable development, and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

Strengthening economic and global cooperation

Both leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues and engage with business and industry leaders of India and Germany. The visit aims to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and reaffirm both countries' shared vision for a forward-looking strategic partnership benefiting their populations and the global community. Notably, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz last connected during the G7 Summit in Canada, where they agreed to broaden the bilateral strategic partnership.

