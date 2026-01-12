Pakistan's panic grows as it builds new defensive structures and resorts to human shields along LoC Pakistan's latest provocations along the LoC, including drone activity, human shields and covert surveillance, expose its growing desperation after the heavy losses it suffered during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has intensified its dirty tactics along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border as it has started building new defensive structures on its side of the border, sources said. These positions are being reinforced with additional manpower and the alleged use of human shields, they added. The Pakistani Army has reportedly begun aggressive surveillance of Indian forward posts. Sources said that Pakistani troops are using both uniformed personnel and civilians to carry out detailed reconnaissance of the LoC. This includes discreet monitoring activities that appear to be aimed at mapping India's defensive positions.

SSG commandos deployed

Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan has positioned its SSG commandos in sensitive border stretches. Their presence points to a clear escalation in Pakistan's forward deployment strategy, as per sources. Security officials believe this move is linked to Pakistan's broader plan to keep high-pressure zones active along the LoC.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Pakistan is reinforcing bunkers along the LoC.

Drone sightings continue as Indian Army responds firmly

Fresh drone activity was reported on Sunday late evening from the Pakistani side of the border. Indian forces detected multiple drones flying close to forward areas. The Indian Army responded promptly, forcing the drones to retreat. Although the drones returned to their side, the incident is being viewed with utmost seriousness due to the rising frequency of such attempts, sources added.

Indian Army possesses a crucial lead

Sources confirmed that the Indian Army has a key detail related to Pakistan's latest tactics, though the specifics remain classified. Officials emphasise that all suspicious activities are under continuous watch and any attempt to violate Indian airspace will be met with a decisive response. On Friday night, security forces had recovered an arms consignment, allegedly dropped by a drone that originated in Pakistan, in Paloora village of Ghagwal near the IB in Samba district. The recovery included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, they added.

India-Pakistan tensions remain high

India and Pakistan continue to share a tense atmosphere along the border in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, triggered one of India's strongest retaliatory missions in recent years. Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes on multiple terrorist bases located deep inside Pakistani territory.

The operation lasted 25 minutes during which the Indian Armed Forces launched 24 missiles and targeted 9 locations, destroying 21 terror camps in total. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

