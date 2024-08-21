Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 22: Good day to start something new for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 22: Today is the third day of the Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and a Thursday. The third day will last until 1:47 PM, after which the fourth day will begin. Dhriti Yoga will be present until 1:10 PM today. Additionally, Uttarabhadra Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:06 PM tonight. Other events today include Panchak, Bhadra, Sankashti Chaturthi, and Kajri Teej fast. Know how your day will be and what remedies can improve it, including your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

Today will be a normal day for you. You may be worried due to the slow pace of your business. Avoid letting laziness and sluggishness take over, and recognize the value of time. You might notice selfishness in close relationships and may encounter issues related to old property. You can discuss some thoughts with your parents. Consider buying a gift for young children.

Taurus:

Today brings happiness. Make sure to manage your time well, as neglecting it might lead to losses. If you channel your positive thoughts into meaningful work, your creative talents will shine, increasing your respect among people. You might need to repair something at home today.

Gemini:

Today will be better for you. You may face minor issues if any of your tasks are delayed. Your abilities will be noticed, so focus on your work without worrying about others. Those involved in politics might gain a significant position today. Any obstacles in a family member's marriage will be resolved, bringing joy to the family.

Cancer:

Today will be excellent for you. Those working in jobs should complete their tasks on time to receive good news from higher-ups. Businesspeople will implement new plans to advance their business. Stay calm and stress-free. Women will find relief from household chores. Finances will be stable. The evening will be spent joyfully with siblings.

Leo:

Today will be a great day. You will receive support from your family, and plans to visit a religious place may be made. Those working will have opportunities for job advancement. You might start a new venture for your spouse. Your father may invest in expanding your business.

Virgo:

Today will be special for you. It’s a good day to start something new. There are chances of winning in a legal matter. Students should stay focused on their studies. There may be a dispute with children, but it will be resolved quickly.

Libra:

Today will be special for you. Performing your tasks with dedication at work might lead to a salary increment. Students will become more aware of competition. You will have the chance to help someone in need. Taking some time from your busy schedule to spend with family will increase happiness. Spending time in nature will bring you mental peace.

Scorpio:

Today will be good for you. Family advice will be important. You will see an increase in material comforts. Students may try something new and need to make some changes in their routine. You will get an opportunity to discuss important matters at work with key people. You might dine out with family at a nice restaurant in the evening.

Sagittarius:

Today will be average for you. Even your opponents will appreciate your work. You will manage everything with your intelligence. Colleagues will assist you in completing tasks quickly. You may need to travel out of state for business. Success will come with the blessings of your parents. You will be able to get work done through others. Those in the textile industry will see good profits.

Capricorn:

Today will be decent. You will attend a ceremony where your presence will be appreciated. You will meet someone who will impress you. It’s a good day to recover any stuck money. Avoid trusting unknown people too much, as it might lead to losses. Take special care of elderly family members and ensure they take their medicines on time. A book by a writer may be published and well-received.

Aquarius:

Today will be good for you. Students will focus well on their studies and are likely to achieve success soon. Those involved in sports will learn something new from their coaches and perform well. Businesspersons will benefit from their careers. People in politics will have a strong presence in society. Proper use of time will lead to success in life.

Pisces:

Today will be average. You will feel refreshed, helping you complete all tasks on time. The day will be filled with joy, and you will enjoy life fully. You will finally get rid of long-standing debts. Friends will make enjoyable plans for the evening. There is no need to worry; you will feel quite good about yourself.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, August 21: Sagittarius will get relief from family problems; know about other zodiac signs