Horoscope Today, August 15: Taurus will get some good news today; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 15, 2024: Today is the tenth day of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Dashami Tithi will last till 10.27 am today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. There will be Vaidhriti Yoga today at 2:58 pm. Also, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 12.53 pm today, after which Mool Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 15th August 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today there may be the arrival of special people in the family, today you will be busy preparing for it. Today you want to make some kind of big decision in your life, but due to some complications, you are stuck. People who are fond of writing poetry will get the platform to move ahead with the help of a friend. Today there will be a lot of happiness in your married life. There may be an increase in the salary of government department employees of this zodiac sign, and some good news will be received soon. Lovemates will inform their family about their relationship and will take time to think over your proposal.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You will progress in business with your hard work. You will get some good news today. This evening we will spend time with the children and understand their thoughts. There was talk of your relationship for a long time and it will be confirmed soon. Today your planned tasks seem to be completed on time, and completing some tasks before time will give you happiness. Today, avoid outside food as much as possible. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Elderly people will notice changes in their health, and today you will feel better.

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for electronics businessmen. There will be increased intimacy in marital life. We will have dinner this evening. Mutual attachment with children will increase. The problems of transfer of teachers will end, transfer will happen wherever you want. The economic situation will strengthen. Today there will be many opportunities for business success. If you are working as a trainer in a training institute, then you will get some great news today.

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Today friends will boost your morale. Today your health will continue to improve. Today you will get success in completing your planned work plans. Work-related to real estate will move ahead. Today any property-related dispute in the family can be resolved, and you will also get the help of senior members. You will get full support from your brothers and sisters and you will be happy with the fulfilment of any of your mother's wishes. Today your deal with a big company is likely to be finalized.

Leo

Today your day will be mixed. Carelessness in eating habits can prove harmful to health. You will feel tired due to rushing around for legal work. Today we will have to understand each other in married life. This will not lead to misunderstandings. There will be pleasant changes in business. Students of competitive exams born under this zodiac sign should prepare wisely. Will make every effort to shoulder the responsibilities of parents. Today, I will finish my office work soon and give time to my family. The day will be profitable for property dealing businessmen.

Virgo

Today is going to be favourable for you. You may be troubled by some money-related problems in your life. Talking about marital relations, there may be an argument with your life partner over some issues. Even a small matter can take the form of a fight, due to which you can get into trouble. Today you should set out for work with the blessings of your elders. Today you can do something special for your spouse, he/she will feel good. If you have started a new business, there will be good profits in it. Today you will get a lot of relief from health-related problems.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your mind will be very happy about something today. You will not be happy in your mind. You will try to keep your mind very calm through spirituality. Control your speech today. You will experience pleasant moments. There is a possibility of good growth with job change. You will participate in some auspicious functions. You will get good results from your hard work. In the work field, you will connect with such people from whom you will get to learn something new.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get respect in society today which will keep your mind very satisfied. Your mind will remain engaged in religious programs. You can distribute charitable items in a temple. Talking about students, students should prepare for competitive examinations to move ahead. If there is any kind of dispute going on among the family members, it can be resolved, due to which there will be an atmosphere of peace in your family. The day will also be good for working people and they should work diligently in their work area.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can go on some kind of long journey, where you will get new opportunities to take your business forward and can also get a big deal, which will solve your financial problems. To expand your business, you can also do some new work, in which you will benefit financially. Today will be a good day. Your officers will be happy with you and seeing your work, they can promote you and also give you bonuses etc. If any of your relatives or special guests ask you for any kind of money. If someone asks for a loan, do not give it to him, otherwise your money may get stuck. Your coordination with your spouse will also remain good.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day. People working may face some kind of stress today. If you leave the stress in the office and do not bring it home, the atmosphere of your home can also get spoiled. Your business will also be good for business people. You will be a little worried about the health of any member of your family, but later it will yield good results. God will fulfill all your wishes, you will be content with your children and you will get full support from your life partner.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace and you will get the full results of your hard work, but any of your money-related matters may bring problems for you. Today you may suddenly receive some old pending money, which will make your mind very satisfied. Today you may receive some good news from your in-laws. You can express any wish of your mind to your mother today, which she will fulfil. Students who want to go abroad and get an education should do so by joining some organization today. Will get a chance to go abroad.

Pisces

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, more of your money will be spent on some auspicious work, which will make your mind happy, which will also bring peace. Your fame may increase a lot considering your work in your family. Today will be a day of caution for working people. If you are having any kind of dispute with your colleagues, you will try to end it as soon as possible.

