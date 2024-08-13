Horoscope Today, August 14: Success is certain for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 14

Today's Horoscope, August 14, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Navami Tithi will last till 10.24 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. There will be Indra Yoga today at 4.06 pm. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 12.13 pm today, after which Jyestha Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 14 August 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will have plenty of energy throughout the day and you will be able to solve problems even in adverse circumstances. Today there will be an increase in sources of income. You will also get an invitation to attend a religious event at a close relative's place. If any matter related to land or property is going on, it can be resolved by mutual consent. Today you will be busy organizing household tasks. Your material comforts will increase. Today you can try something new.

Taurus

Today is going to be a normal day for you. If some negative thoughts are arising in your mind regarding something, then you will try to control them and will also be successful. Today we will concentrate on achieving our goal. Spend some time in spiritual activities or meditation etc., this can give you peace to a great extent. It is important to keep proper monitoring of the internal activities of the workplace. Maintaining contact with officials and respected people will be beneficial for your business.

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. If any matter related to your ancestral property is pending then you will try to resolve it through mutual coordination. Success is certain. If it has been lent somewhere or is stuck, there are chances of getting it back. Today, people will be attracted towards you because of your easy-going and good nature. Only some of your close friends or relatives will try to harm you. Due to this your efficiency may also be affected.

Cancer

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will play a special role in improving bad relations with a relative. In which you will also be successful. Today, one needs to work very hard to fulfil one's responsibilities in business. Today you may get some very good responsibility in the office, which you will be successful in fulfilling. Today you will be satisfied with the activities and routine of the children. An outing with the family can also be planned to enjoy.

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. If there is any property-related problem going on today, then today is a good time to find a solution to it. You will also get support from some special people. With a little care and confidence, most of the work will be completed smoothly. Today we will give priority to our decisions. Leave your problems behind and try to make a new beginning. You will get support from a big person. Be alert and maintain flexibility in nature. It would be better to concentrate on your work and not pay attention to small negative things.

Virgo

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, being busy with some work at home will make you tired, but you will be relieved to get the desired results from your hard work. You will get an invitation to attend some function, you will also get happiness from mutual interaction. Will preserve relationships. At this time, situations like some distance are being created due to misunderstandings with close relatives. To find peace, it would be appropriate to spend some time with family and children and have mutual discussions. There will be some challenges in business, but the work will be done smoothly accordingly.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever work you decide to complete today, you will die only after completing it. Today you will contribute to social activities, which will increase your contact circle.

Will increase. And at the same time, you will remain completely focused towards your goal. Today will prove to be beneficial in matters of finance. In a planned manner through your positive balanced thinking

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be some obstacles in business today, but the problem will be solved with the help of friends and employees. Before making any plan related to new work, it is important to get complete information about it. You will feel relieved due to less work at the workplace today. Your efforts to improve your unorganized daily routine will be successful to a great extent and you will be able to perform your tasks in the best possible manner. Don't let people's negativity dominate you today.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, streamlining the expenses that have been going on for some time will bring stagnation in the financial situation. The mind will be happy if some achievement is achieved today. You will also get to learn more new information. Today there will be peace in the mind after seeing the attention of children towards studies. sweetness will remain in marital life The blessings and company of parents will remain. You will get a chance to meet your loved one. You will get profit by working in a planned manner in business.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, you will understand the situation around you from a positive perspective, this will make you more effective. Today you will be busy in many types of activities and you will get good results from it. The ongoing worries regarding children's education or careers will also go away. By maintaining energy and enthusiasm, you will achieve the desired results. Trusting an unknown person can cause harm.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will achieve success in completing a particular task with your determination and hard work. Today, do not get involved in too much debate in any situation and control your anger. If you do not ignore the advice and guidance of an experienced person at home, you can learn something good and new. You will also get help from some political person. Students of this zodiac sign will be relieved to get solutions to their ongoing problems regarding their studies and careers. Today, strengthen business-related contacts and pay more attention to marketing-related activities.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you, you will get stability because of the success you have achieved so far in life. Today, the company of your spouse is further strengthening your self-confidence and self-confidence. You will be present in society or social activities and your contact circle will also increase. Today you will get guidance from a special person in taking any future related decision. Try to improve your personal life without worrying about the future.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

