Horoscope Today, August 13: Know the lucky number and colour for all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 13: Each day, the planetary movements lead to changes in our lives. There are certain ways by which you can make your day better and one of them is putting to use your lucky colour and lucky number. Depending upon the twelve zodiac signs, each of them has some auspicious number and colour that prove to be fruitful and can protect from harm or danger. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what number and colour will prove to be auspicious for you on Saturday.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 3 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Brown.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Blue is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

