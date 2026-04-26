Horoscope today, April 26, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dashami Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and falls on a Sunday. The Dashami Tithi will remain till 6:08 PM. Vriddhi Yoga will continue till 10:28 PM, while Magha Nakshatra will remain till 8:27 PM tonight. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, planetary positions may influence all zodiac signs differently. Read the daily horoscope for 26 April 2026.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. Much of the day may be spent on personal matters. Even difficult tasks can be completed through determination. Those trying to go abroad may receive positive news. Think carefully before making important decisions. Trust yourself and avoid taking more responsibility than you can handle.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus

Today will be average. Business matters need extra attention. New agreements may happen and your reputation can improve. Working professionals will stay alert regarding projects. Married life will remain pleasant and the home atmosphere cheerful. Your continuous efforts will bring gradual improvement. Keep strengthening professional contacts, as meeting an influential person may prove beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini

Today will be excellent. Ongoing government-related matters may move towards resolution. You may meet a close friend and have productive discussions. Keep your side strong and stay away from others’ personal matters. Focus on family priorities. Solving children’s concerns will raise their confidence. Property-related issues may settle after some effort. You may feel emotional about your views today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer

Today will be wonderful. Time is highly favourable and an important matter may be resolved. Focus on yourself and your own progress. A family issue may settle through the guidance of an experienced person, restoring harmony. Finances may feel tight, though cutting expenses could be difficult. Think deeply before implementing plans. Avoid ego and maintain warm ties with relatives. Helping someone in need is likely.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

Today will be better for you. A special achievement may come your way. Organised work and balanced coordination will bring success. Respect in society will remain strong. Students may solve an academic problem. Anger or being overly strict could create issues with others, so stay flexible. Spend time in spiritual or religious activities. Be careful while making business deals or financial transactions.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo

Today brings fresh enthusiasm. Try to improve your lifestyle and take interest in creative work. Students may succeed in competitive activities. Handle situations with patience, otherwise your image may suffer. Avoid stubbornness as it can affect your work life. Married life looks excellent. A family outing with children to a park is possible. New happiness will enter your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

Today will be good. Circumstances may bring pleasant changes in your favour. A family outing may be planned. Avoid unnecessary disputes with neighbours. Do not interfere in others’ matters, as it may reduce your respect. Focus on your own work. Professional responsibilities will need hard work. Opponents may try unsuccessfully to trouble you. Those in administrative jobs may receive an important assignment.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio

Today will be special. Complete tasks in a planned and organised manner. Desired results may bring happiness and stronger income opportunities. Young people may receive career-related good news. Some delays may create irritation, but calm behaviour will solve matters. Keep budget in mind before home improvement plans. Trust your own ability in business matters. Machinery-related businesses may benefit.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius

Today will be full of happiness. Important news may arrive through a contact and prove useful for your future. Pending payments may improve finances. Students preparing for competitive exams need more effort. Connections with influential people may bring large orders. Completing work on time depends on your efficiency today. Job seekers may receive offers from good companies. Medical store traders may get a sudden big order. Students will do well too.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today will suit you well. The day may pass pleasantly. Old misunderstandings with a friend or relative may end, bringing sweetness to relationships. You may take interest in cleaning and home tasks. Students may succeed in departmental or job-related exams. Gather full information before starting any task. Business decisions will bring gains and faster progress. Support from colleagues is likely. New income sources may open. Children may visit a temple with parents.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

Today will be favourable. Problems related to children’s studies or career may get resolved. Sudden expenses may arise that cannot be avoided. Patience and calm behaviour will keep everything balanced. Love partners may discuss their relationship with family. Newly married couples may share heartfelt thoughts. Students may get positive results in competitive exams. Luck will support you and pending wishes may come true. Travel business people may see growth.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today will be golden for you. Guidance from an experienced person will help complete tasks smoothly. You may feel strong inner energy. Young people will stay serious about future goals. Money lent earlier may return. Reconsider carefully before making major decisions. Staying connected with respected people will help business. You may spend time reading useful and informative books. Completion of important work will bring peace of mind. Property matters may also progress.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with deep knowledge of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)