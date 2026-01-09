Horoscope today, January 9, 2026: Zodiac-wise predictions, lucky colour and number Horoscope today, January 9, 2026: Know how the day unfolds for Aries to Pisces, with zodiac-wise predictions, lucky colours and numbers based on today’s planetary positions.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh, and it is a Friday. The Saptami Tithi will remain through the day and night, continuing until 8:24 am tomorrow. Shobhan Yoga will be in effect until 4:56 pm, while Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail until 1:41 pm. The day looks favourable for several zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer, while some signs are advised to stay alert.



Here is how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

The day looks productive and meaningful. You are likely to spend quality time with children, possibly stepping out for shopping or a casual outing. A sudden visit from a close relative may lift the mood at home. Conversations with friends related to business could prove useful in the long run. Those working in private jobs may see chances of promotion. Romantic relationships remain steady, and an evening dinner plan is likely.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today brings a cheerful mood. Enjoying pleasant weather or spending time outdoors will work in your favour. You may plan a short outing with friends. Business owners could see growth, possibly even double returns, which will bring satisfaction. Children may make you proud, improving your reputation among peers. Financial stability looks strong, and health remains normal. A surprise for your spouse could strengthen your bond.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

The day begins with fresh energy. Shopkeepers and traders may find today profitable, with good earning opportunities. People connected to music may receive offers linked to the film industry. Helping those in need will bring inner peace. At work, your boss may appreciate your efforts with a small reward. Juniors may seek your guidance. Make time for your children.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Cancer horoscope today

The day remains balanced. You may plan a short trip or outing to please your partner. Starting any new task after consulting seniors will increase your chances of success. Be cautious at the workplace and stay focused. Creative ideas may help you improve your work. Planning before execution will bring better results.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Leo horoscope today

This is a profitable day with opportunities for major gains. Business owners may benefit significantly. Placing a Ganesh idol in the office is believed to attract positive outcomes, including the possibility of closing a big deal. Students need to stay alert, especially during interviews, and avoid unnecessary answers. Love life looks warm and fulfilling.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Fresh ideas will occupy your mind today, pushing you to think about starting something new. Your honesty will earn you affection from your spouse and family members. Gifting loved ones may strengthen bonds. Confidence will help you complete challenging tasks. Decisions taken today are likely to work in your favour. You may think about planning a hill station trip with family.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Today feels rewarding and fulfilling. You may handle multiple responsibilities successfully. Your friendly nature will help you achieve desired outcomes. Business and job-related plans may finally move forward. You could feel inclined to purchase a vehicle. Family life brings happiness, and children’s progress adds to your joy.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio horoscope today

The day looks excellent, with pending tasks finally reaching completion. Government employees may receive promotion-related news. Business travel abroad is possible, though it may feel tiring. Social gatherings or birthday celebrations may reconnect you with old friends. Creative work will keep you engaged, and the home environment stays pleasant. Students will find it easier to concentrate on studies.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day works in your favour. Spending time with experienced people will help you learn valuable lessons. Women of this sign may organise a kirtan or plan a temple visit with neighbours. Changes at the workplace are possible, but successful outcomes will bring happiness. Respect in society may increase. Business resources could expand, and promotions are possible at work.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

This is an important day, requiring responsibility and careful action. People may approach you for help or advice, so guide them thoughtfully. You may remain busy with official or government-related matters. Avoid disputes and handle conversations calmly. Students may perform well, especially in interviews. Your intellectual ability will help you achieve success.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

Confidence remains high today. Business owners may discover new paths for growth. Drive carefully and stay alert. Good news may arrive from your spouse’s maternal family. Pending tasks are likely to be completed. Sudden problems may cause brief stress, but hard work will eventually be rewarded. Visiting friends is possible.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

The day appears favourable and productive. Your efforts and energy will bring results in proportion to your hard work. Matters related to land or vehicles may progress. Take some time out for relaxation or entertainment. Stay focused on the present and avoid negative influences. Engineers of this sign may see improvement in financial matters. Starting a new business is also possible.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 6

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.