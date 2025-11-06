Horoscope today [Nov 6, 2025]: Aries, start fresh; Cancer, fix what’s pending | Predictions for 12 signs It’s a day for fresh beginnings under the Margashirsha moon. Gemini, your intuition leads the way; Cancer, clearing the clutter inside and out restores peace. Find what the stars whisper to every sign this Thursday.

Today marks the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month, and it’s a Thursday. The Pratipada Tithi will last till 2:55 PM. Variyan Yoga will continue till 2:41 AM, and Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 3:28 AM.

Apart from this, today is also the day of the Ashunyashayan Vrat. Let’s see what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign today.

Aries

You may consider starting a new project today. Guidance from elders will help clear misunderstandings in relationships. This is a good time to reflect on past mistakes and make a fresh start. Success is likely if you stay consistent. However, take care of your health as minor fluctuations are possible.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Taurus

The day brings a sense of freshness. Some extra responsibilities may come your way, but your hard work will bring positive results. Students will see progress in academics, and stuck finances may finally be released. Good news for those planning family events or functions. Love relationships will be harmonious.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Gemini

You’ll feel happy and confident today. Pay attention to small details in business dealings. Taking advice from an experienced person will be beneficial. Even if competition creates pressure, courage will help you overcome challenges. A wish close to your heart may come true. Support from seniors at work will boost morale.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 4

Cancer

Expect a mixed day with ups and downs. Focus your energy on resolving pending issues. Efforts made today will bring relief. If you’re renovating your house, following Vastu principles will help. Success of your children will bring joy. You might also seek expert guidance for their future.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Leo

Luck will favour you today. Focus on completing ongoing work rather than starting new tasks. Joint ventures will be profitable. Businesspeople, especially those in textiles, may see extra gains. Time with friends will lift your spirits, and your efforts will be appreciated at work.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Virgo

The day will be moderate. Avoid letting outsiders influence your family or personal matters. Stay calm and polite while interacting with relatives. Unplanned guests may delay some important work, but the overall atmosphere at home will be positive, especially if there’s a celebration.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Libra

A favourable day overall. You’ll make productive changes in your routine and balance both family and professional duties well. Recognition and respect are on the rise. Students will stay focused and benefit from their studies. Pending tasks will see progress. Advice from your father will be valuable for your well-being.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

A happy and prosperous day awaits. Guests may visit, creating a lively home environment. Financial improvements are on the horizon, and new business ideas may take shape. Interactions with influential people could open doors for future opportunities. Your health will show good improvement.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius

You’ll enjoy a well-balanced day. If you’ve been stuck in a property or paperwork issue, today is a good day to move it forward. Someone’s valuable advice may help. People will appreciate your positive nature. There’s also a possibility of welcoming a new family member. A temple visit with your partner is indicated.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn

An excellent day for personal growth. Challenges from the past few weeks will ease. Your efforts to improve yourself will be recognised, enhancing your image in society. Your mother’s health will improve, and you might learn something new that benefits your career later. Business will run better than usual, and love life will feel rewarding.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

You’ll accomplish most of your goals today. Invitations to attend events or gatherings are likely. Any blockages in education or career will begin to clear. Women of this sign may receive pleasant news. Finances look stable, and blessings from parents will guide you forward.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Stay grounded and avoid being overconfident about your plans. Keep outsiders away from family matters and try resolving issues internally. Learning a technical skill may open new doors in the future. Those in private jobs could receive a transfer or posting they’ve been waiting for.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)