Horoscope today [November 29, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 29 November 2025: From Aries to Pisces, here’s your detailed daily guide. Find out how the day may shape your work, money, health and relationships, along with lucky colour and lucky number for every zodiac sign.

On 29 November 2025, the lunar calendar marks Margashirsha Shukla Paksha Navami, falling on a Saturday. The Navami Tithi lasts until 11:16 pm. The day begins with Harshan Yoga, active until 9:26 am, followed by the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, which continues until 2:23 am. A notable astrological shift occurs at 11:07 pm, when Mercury turns direct in Libra, creating a powerful blend of Navami, Harshan Yoga, and Purva Bhadrapada influences. This alignment is expected to bring visible changes in career, business, academics, health, and personal life.



Here’s what the day holds for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

The day brings renewed energy and momentum. Lawyers may connect with new clients through old professional relationships. Mechanical engineers will see favourable results. Students might seek guidance from seniors while completing projects. Expect long conversations with old friends and support from seniors at work. Following the advice of experienced people will lead to success.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

The day brings fresh happiness for the family. A slight lapse in exam preparation may cause disappointment, so stay focused. Those in the textile business will see good profit. Teachers may receive transfers to their preferred location. Avoid unnecessary shopping. You may meet a senior official to discuss your plans.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

The day supports your ambitions. A new business idea will excite you. You may participate in an important office meeting. Students will have an average but steady day. Those running plant nurseries will see strong sales. A health issue begins to ease. Singers may receive an award for a performance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer horoscope today

You begin the day in a good mood. Seasonal changes may affect your health, so stay cautious. You might surprise your spouse with an expensive gift. Stay focused at work to avoid becoming the target of gossip. A visitor at home brings cheer. Hotel management students can expect promising placements soon.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today

The day is filled with enthusiasm. With a friend’s help, you may secure a good job opportunity. You will feel physically and mentally fit. A major happy news may uplift the household. Politicians will earn praise for their work. A long-distance journey is likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

Your creativity shines today. At work, your boss will appreciate your efforts. A new business expansion plan will succeed. Students will revise old chapters. Elders will express affection. Those in politics may meet new people. Family life stays stable.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Libra horoscope today

Today brings positive changes. Anyone planning new ventures may start them now. Automobile businesses will see improved sales. Those in sports should continue their training diligently. A new phase may begin in a personal relationship. Asthma-related issues ease. Dairy business owners may plan expansion, strengthening finances. With divine favour, pending tasks will move forward.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

The day goes in your favour. Business owners may change their working style and soon see excellent results. Those in social service might raise funds today. Expect new experiences and a shopping outing with friends. Couples may go out together. Following others’ sound advice will bring success. Transport businesses will run smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius horoscope today

The morning begins with loved ones. Beauty parlour professionals may receive praise from clients. People in the scientific field may be honoured today. You might learn something new that proves useful in the future. Private-sector employees may get transfers to their preferred location. Avoid getting influenced by office gossip.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn horoscope today

The day begins with meaningful changes in your life. Harmony prevails in married life. A helpful suggestion will improve your business approach. A structured daily routine will prove beneficial. It’s a favourable day to start a yoga or meditation centre, likely attracting many people. You may feel busy, but the evening will be spent with family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

You will learn something new today. Nursing students may secure placements in good institutions. Those dealing with depression may connect with a helpful doctor. With a colleague’s assistance, pending office tasks will be completed. Business owners will see improvement after recent setbacks. You may receive something you’ve needed for a while. Your courage will bring favourable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

The day guides your life in a new direction. Agrochemical business owners may receive a major order. You may contemplate meaningful changes in your life’s path. Students of graphic design will feel inspired to create something innovative. Your mood remains upbeat. Mothers will teach their children something new today. You will also manage to finish pending office tasks on time. Peace and harmony increase at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")