Horoscope today, January 27, 2026: Daily zodiac predictions for all signs

Today is Tuesday and the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Magh month. The Navami Tithi will remain in effect until 7:06 pm. Shukla Yoga will continue till 3:13 am late at night. Bharani Nakshatra will prevail until 11:08 am, after which Kritika Nakshatra will begin.



Here is how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. Before starting any important work, it would be wise to take advice from your parents, as it can help you make better decisions. Your faith in religion and spirituality will remain strong, bringing peace of mind and positive energy. Avoid placing trust in unknown people today. Students should stay focused on their careers and not get distracted by unnecessary matters. The day looks good for fashion designers. Those in jobs may receive information related to changes at the workplace. The atmosphere at home will remain calm and pleasant.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a good day for you. Your daily routine will remain organised and balanced. You may spend some enjoyable time with friends, and there could be decoration-related work at home. A first payment related to a new business project may come through, bringing happiness and enthusiasm. Avoid giving unsolicited opinions in other people’s matters. An argument with a stranger is possible, so it is better to ignore unnecessary conversations.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an average day. You may remain busy throughout the day, running from one task to another. An important work may get delayed at the last moment. If you are planning to start something new, seek guidance from elders first for smoother progress. Financial matters in business may get complicated, so pay attention to details. Health-wise, you will remain fine. You may take part in a social activity and earn appreciation for your efforts. Be mindful of your words while speaking. Seniors at work will be pleased with your performance.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today looks better than usual for you. There are chances of a profitable agreement in business. Your efforts at work are likely to bring success. A domestic issue that has been troubling you for days may get resolved. Pending tasks will also be completed. You may consider starting a part-time activity. Maintain patience and self-control. You might look for a good college for your children’s education. Support from a close friend is likely. An old relationship may resurface emotionally.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a good day. Your support will be important in keeping the home organised. You will encourage children to focus on their studies. You may spend a significant part of the day reading a book and learning new things. At the workplace, confusion regarding a task may arise, but help from a colleague will make things easier. The day is suitable for starting new work. Long-pending court-related matters may be decided in your favour.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with enthusiasm. You may meet someone who teaches you something valuable. Students are likely to receive results according to their hard work, boosting confidence. This is a good time to make changes in your work process, but take decisions after proper discussion. Harmony will prevail among family members, keeping the home environment pleasant. Even small things will bring you happiness today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a good day for you. You will manage responsibilities related to family and business effectively. You may take an important personal decision, which could work in your favour. Seeking advice from parents or friends will be helpful. Carelessness and excessive generosity could harm business interests. If you are planning a big deal or partnership, move ahead cautiously. Those in relationships may discuss their bond with family members today.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant and fulfilling day. You will feel happy fulfilling the small needs of family members. The results of years of hard work may finally come your way, motivating you to work on new plans. Married life will remain harmonious. The health of elderly family members will be good, and you may spend quality time together in the evening. A long-standing worry may get resolved. Meeting a special person could prove beneficial.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be an excellent day. A pending task is likely to be completed. Your opinions will carry weight in social matters, and your suggestion may prove decisive. Students will feel confident and may begin a new topic of study. A family celebration or auspicious event may take place at home, keeping you busy. Your boss may consider you for a promotion after being impressed with your project. You may also get a chance to help someone in need.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be a normal day for you. It is a good time to invest in property-related matters, as profits are indicated. Women planning to start a job may find work-from-home options suitable. Employed individuals may need to travel for official work, and the journey will be comfortable. Couples will spend quality time together, strengthening their relationship. You may be entrusted with a major responsibility at work, which you will handle well.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a good day. You will stay focused on your work and complete tasks on time with ease. Be careful in financial dealings. Due to a busy schedule, you may not be able to give much time to family, but their support will remain with you. Those involved in the steel business may see positive results. Do not compromise in money-related matters and avoid trusting others blindly. Your fears will ease, and opponents are likely to stay away today.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may plan an outing with your parents. Negligence in government-related matters could cause problems, so maintain accuracy and honesty in your work. Spending time with family after a busy day will help you relax. If you are planning home renovation, following Vastu principles may bring positive results. Students will remain focused on studies, and signs of success are likely to emerge soon.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

