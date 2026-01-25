Horoscope today, January 25, 2026: Daily predictions for all signs Horoscope today for January 25, 2026: Check daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, including career, love, finance, health, lucky colour and lucky number.

Today, it is the 7th day of the Shukla Paksha of Magh month and a Sunday. The 7th Tithi will remain until 11:11 PM tonight. Today, the Rath Saptami fast will be observed. The Siddha Yoga will prevail until 11:46 AM, after which the Sadhya Yoga will begin.

Here’s how the day will turn out for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Expect an excellent day ahead. It's a great time to revise your business strategies. Guidance from experienced individuals will significantly boost your progress. Financially, things look positive, and if you work in a job, a change in position may be on the horizon. For those in relationships, things are going well. The atmosphere at home will be peaceful, and there will be respect from others, making you feel happy. Newlyweds may visit a religious site.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

A productive and dynamic day is expected for you. The workload at the office will increase, but don’t let that slow you down. Strengthen your professional network; it will prove valuable. You may also gain some new knowledge. Children will focus well on their studies. A piece of advice will boost your confidence and improve your performance. Students are likely to excel today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Family matters related to property could see a resolution, and you’ll have support from loved ones. Watch out for financial pressures, which may cause some concern, but things will settle soon. Patience will help. You may also assist a friend with a problem, and your siblings will be there for you. All in all, it will be a positive day.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be average for you, but it’s a good time to focus on your objectives. If you’re planning business expansions, now’s the moment to take action. Support from influential individuals could help you achieve new milestones. Those in government jobs will face more responsibilities and pressure. There are chances of purchasing a new vehicle. Couples might plan a getaway, and your married life will be filled with joy.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Family time will create a harmonious atmosphere. Your efforts today, despite the busy schedule, will bring you success and fulfilment. Helping a friend will bring you inner peace. Younger individuals of this sign will see positive results in their career pursuits. Financially, it’s important to strike a balance between spending and saving, and health should also be monitored closely.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Exercise caution when making important decisions, especially when emotions are involved. Parents should engage in a more friendly approach with their children, as being overly strict may hinder their self-esteem. Avoid unnecessary travel, as it might lead to both time and financial loss. Today, you’ll be able to tackle challenges with your skills and intellect. Don’t shy away from making small adjustments for personal growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

There might be a heavy workload today, but your dedication will impress your superiors. Stay focused on your critical tasks, and don’t let distractions get in your way. Financially, ensure you keep track of your budget. Use caution and wisdom when making decisions. Students will remain committed to their studies, and mothers might prepare something sweet for their children.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today promises to be a day full of happiness and success. You’ll focus on improving your work, and your family members will be supportive. The day will bring peace and enjoyment, with time spent on leisure activities like online shopping. Your communication skills will help you achieve both financial and professional success. You’ll also recover money you lent, and there may be a significant breakthrough in business.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Expect a day full of activity, but don’t forget to balance your energy with some spiritual reflection. Property-related matters will likely work in your favour today. You’ll be taking your future seriously, and soon, you’ll receive good news. Women of this sign will have a particularly favourable time. A meeting with someone influential might leave a lasting impression on you. Travel abroad may be in the cards.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You may feel excited today, especially when thinking about someone important. New experiences could be in store for you. Due to personal matters, you may not be able to focus on work as much, but you’ll manage things through phone calls. Completing your tasks will bring relief, allowing you to focus on other priorities. Take any advice from your superiors seriously and work on improving your shortcomings.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will bring fresh energy and enthusiasm. You will have positive interactions with those around you. A visit to a spiritual place might be on the cards, which will bring both mental and physical refreshment. Support from influential individuals will help you start something new. You’ll also get closer to fulfilling a long-held dream. Your mother may have a small request that will make her happy when fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with positivity as blessings from elders boost your morale. Expect an increase in respect and admiration. Challenges may arise, but don’t be afraid to find solutions. By controlling your speech and temper, you’ll maintain good relations with friends and neighbours. Students will benefit from focused efforts, and success is on the horizon.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)