Horoscope today, December 25, 2025: What the stars say for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, December 25, 2025: From career progress to financial gains and relationship shifts, here’s how the day shapes up for all 12 zodiac signs.

Today is Thursday, and it is the Panchami Tithi of the Paush Shukla Paksha. The Panchami Tithi will remain in effect until 1:43 pm. The Vajra Yoga will prevail until 3:14 pm this afternoon. The Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain until 8:19 am, after which the Shatabhisha Nakshatra will begin.

Today marks the birth anniversaries of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deendayal Upadhyaya. Along with this, today is also Christmas Day (Bada Din). While Christmas is being celebrated across the country, today’s Panchang, tithi, yoga and nakshatra are also forming special combinations. Let us find out in detail how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

For Aries natives, the day will be pleasant. You will feel renewed freshness in your marital relationship. Investments made today are likely to be profitable. Your efforts may finally yield results. You may connect with new people. An important task undertaken today could bring significant benefits in the future.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Be ready to compromise and cooperate in important matters. Pending tasks will be completed. Through hard work and a positive outlook, you will come out of difficult situations. Be slightly cautious while dealing with financial transactions.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today

Today brings golden moments for you. You may adopt new methods to try something different. Before starting any task, make sure to plan it properly. You will succeed in proving yourself in front of others. Practical and useful ideas related to work will come to your mind.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Cancer horoscope today

For Cancer natives, the day will be in your favour. You will succeed in trying new approaches in business. Whatever you plan today is likely to bring success. Work done earlier will yield better results now. Property-related matters may be completed today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. You may receive help from a colleague at work. Progress in your professional life is certain. You may be burdened with new responsibilities at the office, and household responsibilities may also increase. Parents will be pleased with your efforts. Your hard work towards expanding the business will be successful.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

Today will feel refreshing. Positive emotions will fill your mind. Unemployed individuals of this sign may find promising job opportunities. Your financial position will remain strong. It would be better to prepare a shopping list before heading out. Students may need to put in extra effort today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a very good day. Avoid getting angry at family members without reason. You may receive money from someone close. Begin new ventures with enthusiasm, but remain cautious in your efforts. You may feel attracted to someone.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be important for Scorpio natives. Your wishes are likely to be fulfilled. Health will be much better than before. Marriage may be fixed with your romantic partner. You may plan to travel for business purposes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be an average day. You may feel concerned about something. New desires to do something different will arise in your mind. To achieve any goal, adjust your behaviour according to the situation. For students, the day is favourable for filling out application forms.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

The day will begin with confidence. Make proper use of the information you receive at work to improve your performance. Businesspeople of this sign may suddenly gain a significant benefit today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. It is a good day for political leaders of this sign. You may gift a ring to your partner. Try moving ahead by taking calculated risks and learning from your mistakes. Avoid wasting time.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

Luck will fully support you today. Tasks you have been planning will be completed, bringing improvement in your financial situation. However, being overly stubborn about your goals while ignoring other aspects of life may cause losses.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

