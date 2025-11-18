Horoscope today [November 18, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Find out what the stars have planned for your career, relationships, and well-being on November 18, 2025.

Today is the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, falling on a Tuesday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain in effect through the entire day and night, and continue until 9:44 am tomorrow.

Ayushman Yoga will prevail until 8:09 am, after which Saubhagya Yoga will begin. The Swati Nakshatra will stay active throughout the day and night, ending tomorrow at 7:59 am.

Today also marks the observance of Masik Shivratri. Here is your detailed horoscope for the day.

Aries horoscope today

Be cautious while interacting with colleagues today, as someone at the workplace may try to disrupt your progress. It is advisable to seek guidance from elders before taking any major decisions. Lifestyle adjustments you make now will prove beneficial. Business owners should stay alert to competitors. Practising yoga will help maintain your fitness. If you are pursuing acting, an excellent opportunity to showcase your skills may arise. You may also make an important decision regarding your children’s career.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

Pending business matters are likely to move toward completion. You may learn something new through your interactions today. Expectations from your spouse will be fulfilled, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Avoid placing trust in strangers and maintain confidentiality around your plans. A visit to a friend’s home will strengthen your bond. Social work may draw your attention, increasing your respect in the community. Couples may exchange gifts, adding freshness to the relationship. Students can expect good news related to examinations.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

You may consider starting something new today. Career prospects appear promising. Pay attention to your health and avoid fast food. Think carefully before finalising major deals. You may connect with new people in your business circle. Creative pursuits will attract your focus. A friend may help you with an important business-related task.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

You may meet individuals who can positively influence your career. Fulfilling a family member’s wish will bring you joy. New friendships may form today. Business proposals could come your way. Your relationship with your spouse will remain harmonious. With a bit of effort, you’re likely to achieve success in your tasks. Your positive mindset will benefit you, and many people will align with your thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Leo horoscope today

New sources of income may emerge. Profits in business may be slightly lower than expected. You may not receive full support from colleagues in certain matters. You will continue striving to improve your personal life. Workload at the office may increase. Your spouse will support your efforts. Peace and prosperity at home will grow. Elders should take special care of their health. With the blessings of your parents, solutions to important issues will become clearer.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

Good news may come your way. A new assignment at the office will be completed successfully. You’ll enjoy quality time with your family in the evening, adding warmth to your home environment. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your parents. The plan is likely to go through smoothly. The day will be favourable for those in managerial roles. Working women may receive appreciation from their seniors. A significant thought or concern may remain on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

A work-related trip will bring favourable outcomes. Your reputation in society may rise. A relative’s visit will create a joyful atmosphere at home. You may meet influential people today. Tasks you’ve been planning may finally reach completion. Juniors at work may look to you for guidance. Those in marketing can expect good clients. Family support will help you complete an important task.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

You will spend quality time with your spouse. Support from colleagues will be strong. New income channels may open up. Children may accompany you to a temple. Biology students will find the day productive. Luck will favour you strongly. Something you’ve long been hoping for may come your way unexpectedly. Those in the tours and travel business will see rapid growth.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

Pending work will get completed today. Students, especially those in science, will find the day beneficial. Relationships with your parents will strengthen. A major offer may bring financial gains. You may plan an entertainment outing or trip with your family. Business owners may experience unexpected monetary gains, improving their financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

New income opportunities will emerge. Support from senior officials at work will be favourable. Marital harmony will increase. The day is excellent for software engineers. Lucrative opportunities may come your way. Morning jogging will keep you refreshed throughout the day. Your hard work will pay off. A new contact may prove beneficial. People will appreciate your generosity.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today

A friend may ask for your help today. Your qualities will be recognised within the family. Adopting new technology can boost your business growth, and production may increase. You may plan a dinner outing with your partner. Those in music or singing may get an opportunity to perform at a prominent venue. You may receive the joy of child-related blessings.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

A sibling will offer assistance in an important task. You will enjoy meaningful moments with your family. Energy levels will remain high throughout the day. New doors of career progress may open. You’ll receive praise wherever you go. Work-related travel will bring good results. Your creativity will shine through. Financial conditions will remain strong. Your hard work will yield positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")