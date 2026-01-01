Horoscope today, January 1, 2026: What New Year brings for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 1, 2026, reveals how the New Year shapes finances, career, relationships and health for all zodiac signs.

The first day of the New Year falls on Paush Shukla Trayodashi and a Thursday, lending the day a steady, reflective tone. The Trayodashi Tithi remains in effect until 10:23 pm, while Shubh Yoga supports positive outcomes till 5:13 pm. Rohini Nakshatra continues until 10:49 pm, bringing focus on growth, stability and nourishment. The day also marks Pradosh Vrat, making it spiritually significant.



Astrologically, January 1 opens the year with opportunities related to finances, family harmony, education and long-term planning for all zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

The New Year begins on a promising note for financial matters. Efforts made toward improving income and savings are likely to show encouraging results. There are indications of purchasing a vehicle or property this year. Support from friends and colleagues will help ease challenges at work or in social settings. Be mindful of your words and behaviour, as impatience could lead to unnecessary arguments. Women should maintain balance between professional and family responsibilities, as it may impact children at home. Some expenses related to children are likely, but their happiness will bring emotional satisfaction.

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Lucky number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

The year starts with mixed but constructive experiences. Success will come through consistent hard work across different areas of life. Your intelligence and practical thinking will help you achieve desired outcomes at work. Business owners may see profits, while new income sources are likely to develop over time. Working professionals could receive appreciation from seniors. A harmonious family environment will strengthen emotional bonds. Students may see average results, but sincere effort will pay off. Travel plans, especially long-distance, are possible. Pay attention to health and include exercise or yoga in your routine.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Gemini horoscope today

Married life is likely to remain peaceful throughout the year. Avoid unnecessary stress and overthinking. You may need to travel in connection with your children’s education, leading to a busy schedule. Plans to take elderly parents on a pilgrimage are likely to succeed. Those working in banking or finance may experience a brief slowdown, so caution is advised. Avoid borrowing or lending money where possible. Maintaining simplicity and discipline will help you manage the year better.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

The New Year looks particularly pleasant and transformative. Luck may take a positive turn, especially for those in government service, private jobs or business. Long-distance travel is likely and may bring financial gains. Health could fluctuate, so mindful eating and routine care are important. Your children may bring good news related to progress or achievement. Women are advised to maintain warmth and patience in communication to preserve family harmony.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Leo horoscope today

The day may bring mixed outcomes. Some challenges could arise at work, but your intelligence and experience will help you overcome them. Financially, the year looks favourable, with chances of increased income. You may plan investments or leisure travel. Interest in social causes will remain strong. Pay close attention to parents’ health, particularly issues related to eyes or bones. Married life will remain cooperative, keeping the family atmosphere cheerful.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

This year opens the door to prosperity and steady progress. Luck will support your plans, whether in job or business. Desired transfer-related news may arrive after a long wait. Certain developments could help resolve long-standing family tensions. Parents will be supportive of your decisions. You will feel energetic and optimistic. Your spouse may receive positive results related to career exams. Children will remain active and enthusiastic, possibly showing interest in sports or outdoor activities.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Libra horoscope today

The New Year brings positivity across most areas of life. Career growth opportunities will emerge for those in both government and private sectors. Respect and recognition are likely to increase. Businesspersons can expect progress through thoughtful decision-making. Differences with elder family members may resolve naturally. Guidance from mentors will prove helpful. Students are likely to see encouraging academic results, and parents can help children overcome study-related issues with patience.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Luck will largely favour you this year. Most tasks are likely to be completed successfully. Romantic relationships will deepen, and quality time with your partner is indicated. Business owners will handle challenges efficiently and move ahead with confidence. Students may find opportunities to establish themselves in preferred fields. Health needs attention, especially diet-related concerns. Avoid junk food and follow medical advice if needed.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius horoscope today

The New Year promises positive results. Courage and confidence will grow, and lingering health issues may improve. Good news from the workplace is likely. Travel plans, domestic or international, may take shape. Romantic relationships will strengthen. Financial stability looks strong, with new income sources emerging. Children may bring happy news related to achievements.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

The year begins on a powerful and rewarding note. Working professionals and business owners alike may see substantial gains. New income avenues could open up, improving savings and future security. You will approach work calmly and optimistically. Be cautious in love matters and avoid reacting impulsively. Students may find favourable conditions, including opportunities related to studying abroad. Health requires attention, especially protection against infections.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

This year is likely to fulfil long-held ambitions. Business growth looks promising, especially with guidance from seniors. Jobholders will work with dedication, increasing chances of promotion. Family life remains harmonious, and your support will help children thrive academically and professionally. Travel with friends may strengthen bonds. Romantic relationships remain supportive. Those with existing health issues should follow a disciplined lifestyle.

Lucky colour: Light blue

Lucky number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

The year brings a mix of sweet and challenging experiences. New professional connections may benefit business growth. Working individuals could achieve unexpected success. Financial stability remains intact, though sudden expenses are possible. Married life stays pleasant. Family discussions around religious or auspicious events may take place. Concerns about children’s higher education may arise, but their dedication will reassure you. Romantic relationships progress steadily through mutual understanding.

Lucky colour: Cream

Lucky number: 8

