Horoscope 2024: Mercury transit in Scorpio in January

According to astrology, planets go direct and retrograde from time to time, which impacts human life. Let us tell you that Mercury, the prince of planets, is going to move directly into Scorpio on January 2, 2024, the effect of which will be visible to the people of all zodiac signs. But there are 3 zodiac signs for which there are chances of sudden financial gain and progress at this time. Meaning, these people are going to be especially blessed by the planet Mercury.

Aries

Mercury retrograde will have a direct impact on your thinking. You will make your decisions in a hurry. Patience will be low and anger will come very quickly. Be patient and meditate.

Taurus

Mercury retrograde in Taurus will make you selfish. You will think only about yourself and will be negative towards any change. Tie a white thread on your hand and control your anger.

Gemini

The retrograde movement of Mercury will make your intelligence also retrograde. You will start thinking excessively. Will doubt people and remain nervous. Your nervousness will make you make many mistakes. Meditate on Lord Shiva.

Cancer

The retrograde transit of Mercury will be pleasant for the people of the Cancer zodiac sign. They will think about themselves and become more emotional. Their sensitivity will also be at its peak. Wear a red thread in the left hand.

Leo

This transit will make Leo people more selfish. They will surprisingly try to keep themselves away from disputes and complications. It will be difficult to convince them of anything. Offer water to Lord Shiva.

Virgo

The retrograde transit of the zodiac lord will motivate them to create obstacles in everything. They will be more critical and pay more attention to results than hard work. If you talk less to others, you will be saved from conflicts.

Libra

The retrograde transit of Mercury will fill Libra with emotions. Will always be in dilemma and will feel unable to make decisions. It would be better if you postpone important work for a month. Wake up in the morning and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Scorpio

You may not know what to say to whom. You will not even be aware of what is going on in your mind at this time. Stay away from panic and do not do any important work.

Sagittarius

You will remain impatient due to Mercury's retrograde transit. All work and decisions will be taken hastily. If you don't understand and make people understand, you will cause a lot of harm to yourself in this short transit. Tie a white thread on your hand.

Capricorn

This transit is positive for this zodiac sign. You will be more practical and also creative. Work can also begin on new ideas and new goals.

Aquarius

There will be tremendous progress in creativity. We will find new and easier ways to get things done and become more efficient than ever before. Will be excited about new work.

Pisces

The retrograde transit of Mercury will affect you emotionally, you will be more sensitive than before. There may be arguments with friends, so if possible, control yourself for a month.

