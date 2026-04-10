Hans Rajyog 2026: Jupiter in Cancer may open doors to income growth for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Astrology often picks up pace when a major planet changes signs. Some shifts are subtle. Others, not so much. This one sits somewhere in the second category.

Jupiter, considered one of the most influential planets in astrology, is about to move into Cancer. And that shift is expected to form a specific yog that is usually seen as quite favourable.

When Hans Rajyog will form and why it matters

Hans Rajyog will form when Jupiter enters Cancer, its exalted sign. This transit will take place on June 2, 2026 and Jupiter will remain in Cancer till October 31, 2026.

This period is expected to be especially beneficial for three zodiac signs. The idea is that Jupiter in its exalted position strengthens positive outcomes, particularly around growth, finances, and overall progress.

Cancer: Strong gains and personal growth

For Cancer natives, this is a direct impact since Jupiter will be placed in their own sign.

Respect and recognition may increase noticeably

Marriage prospects may improve for those who are unmarried

Business could see strong profits

Stuck or delayed work may finally get completed

Investments may bring good returns

Income levels are likely to rise significantly

There could be success in an important area of life

Overall, this period may feel like things are finally moving forward.

Scorpio: Financial gains and new opportunities

For Scorpio, this Rajyog may work in a way that boosts luck and financial movement.

Sudden financial gains are possible

Pending tasks may get resolved

Benefits from ancestral property may come through

There could be opportunities for foreign travel

Chances of a new job may appear

Business may perform well

Old debts may start clearing

Saving money may become easier

Legal matters may move in your favour

It is a phase where things may start aligning better than before.

Pisces: Growth, comfort and positive news

Pisces natives may also experience strong positive effects during this period.

Income may see a sharp rise

Possibility of gaining property or a vehicle

Marriage-related developments may take place

You may consider starting something new

Opportunities for working abroad may come up

Religious or spiritual travel may increase

Positive news related to children may come in

This period may bring both material gains and personal satisfaction.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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