Horoscope today, April 10, 2026: What the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, falling on a Friday. The Ashtami Tithi will remain in effect until 11:16 PM. Shiv Yoga will prevail until 6:31 PM, while Purvashada Nakshatra will be active until 11:28 AM, after which Uttarashada Nakshatra will take over. The day also observes Shri Sheetalashtami Vrat. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the day brings varied outcomes for each zodiac sign, with some experiencing growth and ease while others may need to stay cautious.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. Your past work experience will prove useful at the workplace and may help you handle tasks more efficiently. You may feel more inclined towards spirituality. Seniors at work could be pleased with your performance. Guests may visit your home, adding warmth to the day. There are chances of achieving something significant in your career. Be careful while working in the kitchen. Your positive mindset will help you move forward. Financial opportunities may also come your way, and family life will remain peaceful.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

It is set to be a positive day. You may receive a gift from someone special, which will lift your mood. The atmosphere at home will feel joyful and lively. Your relationship with your partner will remain harmonious. Health-wise, you will feel active and energetic. Students are likely to receive strong support from teachers in achieving their goals. People around you may feel drawn to your personality. Businesspersons may come across promising opportunities.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

You may receive financial support from relatives today. There are chances of achieving a major milestone in your career. Stay away from negative influences and avoid unnecessary arguments. Try not to overthink about future plans. A short trip with family could be planned. Be cautious in financial dealings. Work pressure may affect your health, so pace yourself. Your married life will remain stable.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be average. Advice from friends may prove helpful. Those working from home may finally complete pending tasks and set new goals. People in wholesale business could see higher profits. Health may fluctuate, which could affect your focus. Avoid trusting strangers blindly. Students will need to put in extra effort. Your relationship with your spouse will improve.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

A good day lies ahead. You will feel confident and motivated. Job professionals may find new growth opportunities. You may plan a religious trip with your family. Those connected to the film industry could receive interesting offers. Health concerns are likely to ease, helping you stay energetic. Mutual understanding with your partner will improve. Students may find solutions to academic challenges. Overall, there will be a sense of comfort and prosperity at home.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today looks promising. Work may keep you busy, but it could also bring positive news. With proper planning, you may successfully make changes in your career path. Meeting an elder may inspire you and help you handle challenges better. Your pleasant behaviour will uplift the home environment. You may also step forward to help others socially. Those in media-related fields could find good opportunities.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results. Work-related travel is likely and could lead to financial gains. However, progress at work may feel slow. Your relationship with your spouse will remain stable. Plans with friends may get cancelled. It is better to keep your opinions to yourself today. Support from seniors at work will continue. Avoid oily and fried food as it may affect your health.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You may visit a religious place with your parents. There are chances of a new member arriving in the family, bringing happiness. Your bond with your partner will remain strong. You might plan to watch a movie with a friend. It is a good day for those in love. A new offer could bring financial gains. You may stay busy with work. Family members may rely on you for something important. Financial concerns may ease.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A positive day is ahead. You will successfully complete important household tasks. Spending time with friends may bring joy. Financial issues may resolve, and pending money could be recovered. Your capabilities will open up new opportunities for growth. Family disputes may be resolved with the help of an experienced person, restoring harmony. Support from parents will guide you forward.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be better than before. You may channel your energy into productive work. Government employees may benefit. You are likely to receive results that match your efforts. Travel related to new business plans could be beneficial. Support from your spouse will keep your spirits high. Taking advice from experienced people in business may bring profits. New paths for growth may open up.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today looks favourable. Plans for an auspicious event at home may take shape. Students will focus on studies and achieve success. You may start a morning workout routine, which will improve your health. Business opportunities may arise. Your social image will strengthen. You could be entrusted with a major responsibility. Job professionals are likely to see gains at work. Seeking your parents’ blessings before stepping out will help things go smoothly.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will be average. Advice from your partner may help you find a new source of income. Spending time together will strengthen your bond. There may be minor disagreements with friends. Try to control your anger, as it could affect ongoing work. You will feel energetic, but avoid making hasty decisions. Taking time before acting will work in your favour.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).