Hans–Malavya Rajyoga 2026: These zodiac signs may see major gains from March to June Hans and Malavya Rajyoga will form in 2026 as Venus and Jupiter enter exalted signs. Astrologers say Virgo, Cancer and Aquarius may benefit the most.

Both Hans and Malavya Rajyoga are regarded as very fortunate in astrology. Malavya Rajyoga is created when Venus starts its transit in its exalted sign Pisces, whereas Hans Rajyoga is created when Jupiter enters its exalted sign Cancer. Certain signs of the zodiac will profit greatly from the formation of both of these yogas in the middle of the year.

Let us tell you that Venus will enter its exalted sign Pisces on March 2, while Jupiter will enter its exalted sign on June 2. Let us find out which zodiac signs will benefit from this.

Virgo: Career growth and financial gains on the cards

The period from March to June will prove beneficial for Virgos. Your income will see a significant jump. Your income will increase. You may get the job you desire. Your social standing will increase. Employed individuals will receive promotions and many better opportunities. Married life will be prosperous.

Cancer: Strong finances and sudden income boost

This Rajyoga will also prove extremely auspicious for Cancerians. Your financial situation will remain strong. You will be successful in accumulating wealth. Your speech will become sweeter. You will find golden success in your job and business. You will suddenly see a significant increase in your income.

Aquarius: Job stability, foreign opportunities and family happiness

This Rajyoga will prove extremely auspicious for Aquarius. The family atmosphere will be good. Your job will become stable. You will be free from enemies. You will be successful in earning money from many sources. Your dream of getting a job abroad may come true. Some auspicious event will take place at home. You may achieve great success in some work. A major business deal may be finalised. Overall, this will be a golden period for you.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

