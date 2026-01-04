Mangaladitya Yoga 2026: First Sun-Mars conjunction to boost fortune of these 3 zodiac signs The first Mangaladitya Yoga of 2026 is forming with the Sun-Mars conjunction. This powerful yoga may bring financial gains, success and completion of pending tasks for three lucky zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

From an astrological standpoint, the year 2026 will present numerous unique yogas. A powerful yoga known as Mangaladitya Yoga will be created at the start of the year when the Sun and Mars align. This type of yoga is thought to improve bravery, strength, confidence, and leadership skills.

The unique aspect is that this will be the first Mangaladitya Yoga of 2026, which has the potential to significantly alter the lives of several signs of the zodiac. Three signs of the zodiac will experience their most favourable effects. Know which zodiac signs will see their fortunes rise due to this conjunction of both planets.

When is Mangaladitya Yoga being formed?

On Friday, January 9, 2026, at 5:04 pm, the Sun and Mars will be located in the same zodiac sign at a distance of 0 degrees. The Sun is considered the king of the planets, and Mars is considered the commander of the planets. This marks the first time in the new year that the Sun, the ruling planet, and Mars, the commander of the planets, will be conjoined. The Mangaladitya Yoga, formed by the conjunction of these two major planets, is extremely powerful, infusing courage and positive energy into life.

Astrological significance of Mangaladitya Yoga

According to astrologers, the combination of Sun and Mars makes a person fearless, self-reliant, and capable of making decisions. This combination increases mental and physical strength. While it will affect all zodiac signs, it could prove to be particularly beneficial for three zodiac signs.

Stuck work will be completed

Mangaladitya Yoga will be extremely auspicious for Aries natives. Long-pending tasks may be completed. New opportunities in work and business will emerge, and your financial situation will strengthen. Self-confidence will increase, and bold decisions are likely to be successful.

Increase in wealth and prestige

Leos will benefit from this yoga in their career and social life. Their hard work will be rewarded, and new sources of income may emerge. Leadership abilities will increase, and peace and happiness will prevail within the family.

Signs of a new beginning

For Sagittarius, this combination signifies progress and advancement. Pending tasks will be completed, and financial well-being will improve. Opportunities for advancement in your job or business will arise, and family happiness will prevail.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Budh Nakshatra Gochar: Mercury transit on January 7 may bring challenges for 3 zodiac signs