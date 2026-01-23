Gajkesari Yog on Basant Panchami: Money and career gains for Taurus, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius Formed on Basant Panchami, Gajkesari Yog is linked with growth, stability and financial progress in astrology. Astrologers say this alignment is likely to support money matters, career movement and income opportunities for Taurus, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius natives.

As per the Panchang, the alignment of Jupiter and the Moon around Basant Panchami led to the formation of Gajkesari Yog, one of the more powerful combinations in Vedic astrology. This yog forms when Jupiter sits in a kendra position from the Moon, and is traditionally associated with growth, stability and financial upliftment.

Astrologers believe the effects of Gajkesari Yog extend beyond the day of its formation, influencing outcomes over the period that follows. For some zodiac signs, this phase is expected to bring improvements in income, work opportunities and long-term financial clarity.

Gajkesari Yog to benefit Taurus, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius natives

Taurus: Steady financial growth and career progress

For Taurus natives, this period brings a steady improvement in financial matters. Pending work begins to move, and effort finally starts showing results. Professional contacts made now could turn useful later. Those exploring overseas opportunities may also feel encouraged by positive developments.

Gemini: Rising confidence and professional recognition

Gemini signs are likely to notice a shift in mindset. Confidence improves, and work begins to feel more purposeful. Recognition at the workplace becomes more likely, along with added responsibilities. Business owners may see better returns, especially through ideas already in motion.

Libra: New income opportunities and academic gains

Librans could experience a noticeable rise in income or the opening up of new earning channels. Online or digital work may prove especially rewarding. For students, this phase supports focus and progress, particularly for those considering higher education or specialised courses.

Aquarius: Multiple earnings and business momentum

Aquarius natives may find financial worries easing. Multiple income streams show potential, and confidence around money decisions improves. This is also a favourable time to explore new ventures or negotiate significant business opportunities.

Astrological phases like these are less about sudden change and more about momentum. Sometimes, the shift begins quietly, and unfolds over time.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

