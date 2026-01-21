Chandrama Gochar 2026: Luck shines on these zodiac signs on Basant Panchami Chandrama Gochar on Basant Panchami 2026 brings a powerful Moon–Jupiter alignment. Discover which 3 zodiac signs will receive Goddess Saraswati’s blessings, along with astrological significance and benefits.

According to astrology, the Moon is a lucky planet. Your life is significantly impacted by the Moon's location. Even if it only stays in one sign for two and a half days, these two and a half days have the power to alter your life's trajectory. The Moon will exit Aquarius and enter Jupiter, the sign of understanding, on the fortunate day of Basant Panchami.

The Moon's transit will take place on January 23, 2026, at 8:34 am. This transit of the Moon can benefit three zodiac signs and may bring the blessings of Goddess Saraswati upon them. Let's know about these zodiac signs.

Taurus

The Moon will transit in your profit house. Therefore, Basant Panchami and the time after it could prove very auspicious for you. You will see good results in your career, and some may even receive promotions. Colleagues may appreciate your work. Goddess Saraswati will also bring you success in creative fields. Students may experience increased concentration

Scorpio

The Moon will transit your fifth house, which is considered the house of education and love. The Moon in this house will enhance your knowledge. With the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, your unfinished tasks may be completed. Additionally, those born under this sign may find success in competitive exams. Travel can also benefit them. Situations at work will be favourable, allowing you to work diligently

Sagittarius

The Moon will transit your fourth house, and its position in this house is considered very auspicious. You may experience balance in your family life. Those born under this sign can spend quality time with their parents. Positive changes will occur in your career. With the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, your concentration may also improve. Those working in creative and artistic fields may gain social recognition.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)