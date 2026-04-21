Gajkesari Rajyog: Moon-Jupiter conjunction in Gemini to bring major money gains for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Something interesting is lining up astrologically on April 21, 2026. A formation called Gajkesari Rajyog is set to take shape, and for those who follow astrology, it is often linked with growth, opportunities, and a bit of good timing when it comes to money and life decisions.

This yog forms when the Moon and Jupiter come together. On this day, the Moon will move out of Taurus and enter Gemini at 1:02 pm, where Jupiter is already present. That conjunction creates the Gajkesari Rajyog. It will stay in effect only till April 23, but even in this short window, a few zodiac signs are expected to see noticeable shifts.

Taurus: Strong chances of financial gains and better cash flow

For Taurus, this yog will form in the second house, which is associated with wealth and finances. A favourable placement here can bring strong gains in business, especially if the timing is right. Money-related stress may ease, and new earning opportunities could show up. There is also a tendency to spend more on comfort and lifestyle during this phase.

Gemini: Career growth, stability and mental clarity

This one lands directly in your sign, which is why it is seen as particularly beneficial. You may feel a sense of calm and mental balance. For those in jobs, there are chances of promotion or recognition. Support from seniors or authority figures can come through. Financially, things may look more stable than usual. Investments can work in your favour, though taking advice before putting money in would be a sensible move.

Leo: Social recognition and sudden financial opportunities

For Leo, the yog forms in the eleventh house, the space linked with gains and networks. This can bring a rise in social standing or visibility. Some may even see sudden financial gains. Confidence levels could go up, and that often reflects in career growth too. Staying alert might help you catch the right opportunities at the right time.

Sagittarius: Profitable deals and beneficial travel

Here, Jupiter, the ruling planet, sits with the Moon during this yog. That combination can support financial growth. If investments are handled smartly, they may bring solid returns. Travel related to work can turn out to be useful rather than just routine. Those running businesses in partnership might come across new deals or collaborations that work in their favour.

Pisces: Improvement in relationships and financial comfort

For Pisces, this yog forms in the fourth house, which is linked to comfort and personal life. There can be visible improvements in family and marital relationships. Financially too, things may get better, sometimes quite suddenly. Money that was stuck could come back. Some people may also make big purchases like property or vehicles during this period.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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