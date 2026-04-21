Horoscope today, April 21, 2026: What's in store for Gemini, Taurus, Virgo and other zodiacs

New Delhi:

The Panchami Tithi will remain till 1:20 am late night. Shobhan Yoga will prevail till 12:31 pm. Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 11:59 pm tonight. Additionally, today marks the birth anniversaries of Adi Shankaracharya and Shri Ramanujacharya. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the special alignment of planets and constellations will have varied effects on all 12 zodiac signs. Read the daily horoscope in detail.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Be cautious in business transactions and verify everything properly before proceeding. Women of this sign planning to start a venture will receive full support from family. Be mindful not to hurt anyone’s feelings with your words. If something is bothering you, talk to your friends to find a solution.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be beneficial. Those working from home will complete pending tasks and set new targets. Wholesale traders will see higher profits. People associated with the film industry may receive good offers. Health issues may ease, keeping you energetic and focused. There are chances of financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

Today will be favourable. Those planning to buy property may speak with a dealer. Handle matters with your spouse calmly to maintain harmony. Mothers may take important steps for their children’s future. You will focus on cutting unnecessary expenses and increasing savings. Business conditions will remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today will be better than usual. Expanding business through distant contacts will be beneficial. Your spouse’s love and support will strengthen your married life. Lawyers may win an old case and get a new one. Starting pending work today may bring success. Students will feel motivated to prepare for competitive exams.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Leo

Today will be good. Those interested in music may get opportunities, even from the film industry. A relative’s visit will bring joy at home. Students should consult mentors for career guidance. Support from your spouse will keep you happy. It is a good day for love relationships. You may plan to buy a new vehicle. Sudden financial gains are likely.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo

Today will be profitable. Your advice in family matters will prove helpful. Tasks you undertake are likely to be completed successfully. You will gain recognition in society for your strength and reputation. Students will perform better than usual and focus on studies. Your spouse may gift you something you like, bringing happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Libra

Today will be busy. A work-related trip may prove beneficial and bring valuable learning. Students may receive good news related to exams. Love life looks positive with plans to go out. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio

Today will bring mixed experiences. Pending work will finally be completed, with support from your spouse. Those in the iron business may gain profits. An unexpected guest may bring joy at home. You will continue receiving blessings and support from your parents. Children may demand something they like.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius

Today will bring fresh enthusiasm. Those in politics may gain popularity. Attending social events will help you impress others. You will fulfil family needs and gain respect. Your ability to judge people quickly will help you avoid problems. Students may try to learn something new online. Doctors will have a favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn

Today will be average. You may recover pending money, helping with expenses. Architects will gain learning opportunities. You may stay busy completing old tasks, leaving little time to rest. It is up to you whether to face challenges positively or stress over them. Disputes may resolve with your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

Today will be full of enthusiasm. You may attend a religious event, and your social contributions will bring recognition. Women planning to work from home may see positive results soon. Spending time with family will make you realise their deep love for you. Love life looks good. Financial gains are possible.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces

Today will be special. Discussing your plans with seniors may help resolve issues. Control your behaviour with friends. Colleagues will support you at work, helping you finish tasks quickly. Students may seek advice from experienced people and explore online learning opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can watch him daily at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme 'Bhavishyavani'.)