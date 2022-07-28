Fasts and Festivals In August 2022: Raksha Bandhan to Krishna Janmashtami, see complete list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fasts and Festivals In August 2022

Fasts and Festivals In August 2022: The month of August will be filled with celebrations as several Hindu festivals and fasts will be observed during the month. It is going to be an important month for the Hindus as many auspicious festivals including Raksha Bandhan and Krishna Janmashtmi will be celebrated in August. The month will kickstart with Nag Panchami fast which is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Sawan and will end with the Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej will also be occurring this month.

As you gear up for the festivities, here's a complete list of fasts and festivals to look forward to in the month of August 2022.

August 2: Nag Panchami

August 4: Tulsidas Jayanti

August 5: Shri Durgashtami fast

August 8: Shravan Putrada Ekadashi

August 9: Pradosh fast

August 11: Raksha Bandhan, Shravan Purnima, Avani Avittam and Gayatri Jayanti

August 12: Shravan month Purnima fast, Varalakshmi Vratham

August 14: Kajari Teej or Kajali Tritiya fast

August 15: Herambha Sankashti Chaturthi, Independence Day

August 18 and 19: Krishna Janmashtami

August 23: Aja Ekadashi

August 30: Hartalika Teej and Gowri Habba

August 3: Ganesh Chaturthi fast

