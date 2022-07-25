Sawan Shivratri 2022: Rare sanyog after years; know auspicious time, significance and method of worship

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sawan Shivratri 2022

Sawan Shivratri 2022: The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and he can be appeased by worshiping him on any day in this holy month. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of every month which is called Masik Shivratri. This year, the Sawan Shivratri is on July 26. Also, while Sawan Shivratri is on Tuesday, Mangala Gauri fast is also being observed on the same day, due to which an auspicious coincidence is being made. This is a rare sanyog that is being made after years. Know how Lord Shiva is worshiped on the day of Sawan Shivratri and what is its significance.

Auspiciousness of Sawan Shivratri and Mangala-Gauri on the same day

July 26 is the best day to please Goddess Parvati as well as Lord Shiva as on this day, both are being worshipped together. Since this year, Sawan Shivratri and Mangala-Gauri fast are falling on the same day, those who will worship the gods will seek their blessing and have prosperity in life. Mangala-Gauri Vrat is observed on all Tuesdays of the month of Sawan. The married women observe the fast on this day and pray for a happily married wife and good health for their husbands. The two auspicious occasions are coming together after many years.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Auspicious Time (Shubh Muhurat)

The best time for worshiping on Sawan Shivratri is from 06:30 pm to 07:30 pm. Also, this Shivratri will start from 06:45 pm on July 26 and will remain till 09:10 pm on July 27. So, the 'jal abhishek' of Lord Shiva can be done on both the 26th and 27th of July. According to the Hindu religion, worshiping all the four prahars on the day of Shivaratri gives courage, dharma, artha, kama and moksha in life.

Sawan Shivratri: Worship method (Puja Vidhi)

To please Lord Shiva, he should be duly worshipped on this auspicious day. On the day of Sawan Shivratri, take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes. Since it is also Mangala Gauri fast, so worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. After performing 'Jal abhishek' of Shivling, offer milk, curd, honey and sugar to it. After that, offer flowers, garlands, belpatra, dhatura, Shami, Aak flowers to Lord Shiva. Offer flowers to Goddess Parvati as well. Offer sweets to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. After this, do aarti by lighting incense sticks and lamps. Now recite the Tandava Stotra of Lord Shiva. It is said that by doing this, Lord Shiva gets extremely pleased with his devotees and bestows them with the desired blessings.

