Diwali 2025: Hans, Budhaditya, Aditya Mangal yogas align after 71 years — these signs will shine

This year's Diwali 2025 will be particularly memorable. After 71 years, a coincidence will occur on the new moon day of 2025 when many auspicious planetary conjunctions will form at the same time.

Astrologers predict that Hans Rajyoga, Budhaditya Yoga, Aditya Mangal Yoga, and Kalanidhi Yoga will all come together uniquely this Diwali. As a result, some zodiac signs will have exceptional fortune and experience an abundance of enjoyment throughout their lives.

What makes Diwali 2025 special after 71 years

This Diwali, Jupiter will be in its exalted sign, Cancer, and the conjunction of Sun and Mercury will create Budhaditya Yoga. Meanwhile, the conjunction of Mars and Sun will create Aditya Mangal Yoga, and the conjunction of Moon and Venus will create Kalanidhi Yoga. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is also forming on this day. These yogas, occurring together in 2025 after 1954, will have a profound impact on all zodiac signs.

How these yogas affect your zodiac sign

1. Aries: New beginnings and professional success

This Diwali will be extremely auspicious for Aries. A Budhaditya and Aditya Mangal Yoga is forming in your seventh house, which will bring success in your work. You will make important decisions with confidence and wisdom. A new beginning during this time will be beneficial. You may also receive some good news related to your family.

2. Gemini: Wealth and family harmony

This Diwali will bring a wealth of wealth for Geminis. According to astrologers, the Moon and Venus are conjunct in your fourth house, leading to monetary gains. If you're considering purchasing property or a vehicle, your plans are likely to be successful. Luck will be on your side during this time. Harmony and love will increase within your family. Your pending projects will also be completed.

3. Cancer: Career growth and recognition

Cancerians will be blessed by Jupiter. The formation of Hans Raj Yoga in this zodiac sign will promote career advancement. You will experience numerous opportunities for position, prestige, and success. Additionally, wealth and prosperity will increase. This could prove to be a golden time for those in government jobs or the education sector.

4. Virgo: Creative success and fame

For Virgos, the Kala Nidhi Yoga will be extremely auspicious. The conjunction of the Moon and Venus will bring success in creative endeavours. Those involved in the worlds of art, media, writing, or music may find excellent opportunities. Meanwhile, for those in employment, promotions or honours are indicated.

5. Capricorn: Property gains and peace

This Diwali will bring joy and happiness for Capricorns. Luck will be on your side. You may purchase a new house, shop, or vehicle. Your spiritual interests will also increase. You will be inspired to learn new things. Your social respect will increase, and the family atmosphere will be pleasant.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

