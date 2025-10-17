Dhanteras 2025: Powerful salt and cowrie shell remedies to invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings Dhanteras 2025, falling on October 18, is believed to be a powerful day for inviting prosperity and removing negativity. From salt water rituals for Vastu balance to cowrie shell remedies for wealth, here’s how to align your energy and welcome Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings this year.

Two days before Diwali, people celebrate Dhanteras. Lord Dhanvantari is the object of this event. Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped fervently on this auspicious day. It is traditional to worship and shop for Lord Dhanvantari, Kubera Devta, and Goddess Lakshmi on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Kartik month. Additionally, astrology offers some unique Dhanteras treatments that can alleviate a variety of issues.

If you are constantly facing problems in your life, this Dhanteras could be a good opportunity to overcome them. Provided you have true faith and devotion, let's explore the measures you can take on this day to receive Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and increase your wealth.

Dhanteras salt remedies for Vastu defects and prosperity

If your home has any Vastu defects, try this salt remedy to remove them. On Dhanteras, mix salt with water and mop the entire house. Also, sprinkle salt-mixed water at the main entrance. This remedy is said to help ward off poverty.

To bring happiness and good fortune, you can definitely try this other salt remedy. Be sure to buy salt on Dhanteras. Bringing salt home on this day is considered very auspicious, especially buying rock salt.

According to astrologers, salt should not be exchanged with anyone on Dhanteras. Don't lend salt from your home or ask anyone for it.

Cowrie shell remedies for sudden financial gain

Cowries are considered very auspicious in the scriptures. It is believed that performing cowrie shell rituals on Dhanteras fulfils a devotee's wishes.

Now let's talk about the first remedy. On the evening of Dhanteras, tie a knot in a banyan tree's roots. Then, apply a turmeric tilak to five cowries and pass it over yourself eight times. After this, donate these cowries along with some money to a poor person. This remedy also creates the possibility of sudden financial gain. Once you have received the money, untie the knot tied in the banyan tree's roots.

According to Tantra Shastra, light 13 ghee lamps on the evening of Dhanteras. Place one cowrie in each lamp and place them in the courtyard of your house. Then, at night, remove the 13 cowries from the lamps and bury them in a corner of the house. Remember to do this without informing anyone. It is believed that this remedy will relieve difficulties in your job and business. Success in your career will begin, and financial troubles will also be alleviated.

The 13-lamp cowrie ritual for career success and peace

You can try another cowrie shell remedy on the evening of Dhanteras, which will also strengthen your home's financial situation. Light 13 lamps and place them in all corners of the house. Then, at midnight, place one cowrie shell in each corner. If you're constantly struggling with money, you should definitely try this remedy.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

