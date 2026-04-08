Chaturgrahi Yog: Four-planet conjunction in Pisces to bring gains and career movement for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary movements tend to get a lot of attention in astrology, especially when multiple planets come together. These combinations are often seen as phases where things shift a bit faster than usual. Sometimes in your favour.

On April 11, 2026, Mercury will enter Pisces, and with that, a Chaturgrahi Yog will form. This alignment will remain in place till April 13. During this period, four planets, the Sun, Mars, Saturn, and Mercury, will be positioned in Pisces at the same time. It is considered a favourable phase, and for some zodiac signs, it could bring noticeable changes in work, money, and overall progress.

Chaturgrahi Yog 2026 and its impact

This combination is expected to bring momentum. Work that has been stuck may start moving again. There are indications of success in efforts, better financial stability, and even new job opportunities.

In simple terms:

Pending tasks may get completed

Success in work may improve

Financial condition could strengthen

Chances of new job opportunities may come up

Now let’s look at the four zodiac signs that are likely to benefit the most.

Taurus: Income growth and financial gains

For Taurus, this period looks quite favourable. New sources of income may open up. If money has been stuck somewhere, there are chances of recovery.

There could also be a noticeable increase in savings or bank balance. On the personal side, comfort and family-related ease may improve as well.

Gemini: Career boost and recognition

For Gemini, especially those in jobs, this phase may feel quite rewarding. Your work could get recognised at the workplace.

There are strong chances of promotion. Some may even land a job they have been aiming for. There is also a possibility of gains through ancestral property during this time.

Virgo: Comfort, assets and social standing

Virgo natives may experience a phase of comfort and material gains. This could be a good time to consider buying a vehicle or property.

Social recognition may improve. Financially, things could look stronger than before. For those in business, there are signs of solid profits.

Pisces: Income rise and major opportunities

Pisces is likely to see clear benefits during this period. Income may increase. Your personality and confidence may also improve.

Pending tasks could finally get completed. There are chances of achieving success in important work. For some, opportunities related to working abroad may also come through.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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