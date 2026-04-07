Budhaditya Rajyog 2026: Mercury–Sun conjunction in Pisces to boost career growth for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Mercury is usually linked with intellect, communication, and decision-making in astrology. It is also associated with Lord Ganesha, which is why its movement is believed to influence how clearly a person thinks and expresses themselves.

Right now, Mercury is in Aquarius, but that is about to change. On April 11, it will move into Pisces. During this transit, Mercury will come together with the Sun, forming what is known as Budhaditya Rajyog. This combination is generally considered quite favourable in astrology, especially when it comes to intelligence, career growth, and recognition.

Budhaditya Rajyog significance

Budhaditya Rajyog forms when Mercury and the Sun are in conjunction. Both planets represent different but important aspects of life.

The Sun is linked with the soul, leadership, authority, status, and recognition

Mercury represents intellect, speech, logic, and business skills

When these two come together, it is believed to enhance clarity, communication, and professional growth. And now, let’s look at which zodiac signs are likely to benefit the most from this combination.

Gemini: Career progress and new responsibilities

For Gemini, this Rajyog will form in the house related to career and work. That makes it quite significant.

There are chances of growth in both job and business. You may be given new responsibilities at work. It is also a favourable time to complete pending tasks that have been stuck for a while.

Income may see an increase as well. Still, one thing to keep in mind. Avoid making quick decisions. Think things through before acting.

Taurus: Income growth and new opportunities

For Taurus, this combination will form in the house of income and gains. That is usually a good sign financially.

You may find new sources of income opening up. Business owners could come across fresh opportunities. Those in jobs may see chances of promotion.

There are also signs of stronger social connections during this phase, which could prove useful over time.

Pisces: Opportunities with rising expenses

For Pisces, Budhaditya Rajyog will form in the ascendant, which can bring noticeable changes.

There are chances of receiving positive news. Career-related obstacles may begin to clear, making space for new opportunities. This could be a good time for those considering changes in job or business.

Business owners may see strong profits. However, there is also a possibility of sudden increase in expenses during this period, so a bit of caution is needed.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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