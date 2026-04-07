Shani Uday 2026: Saturn’s rise in Pisces on April 22 to boost money, confidence and career for 6 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Saturn, often seen as the planet of justice and karma in astrology, is about to shift gears again. For a while, its influence had softened. Back on March 13, 2026, Saturn became combust in Pisces, which is believed to weaken its visible effects.

Now that phase is ending. On April 22, 2026, at 4:49 AM, Saturn will rise again in Pisces. And with that, its influence is expected to become active once more. In astrological terms, this is often seen as a time when actions start catching up with outcomes. Slowly, but clearly.

Saturn rise or Shani uday 2026 date and timing

Here are the key details:

Saturn rise date: April 22, 2026

Time: 4:49 AM

Zodiac sign: Pisces

This transition is considered important because it marks the return of Saturn’s stronger influence, especially in areas linked to discipline, effort, and results.

Why Saturn’s rise matters in astrology

Saturn is often associated with delayed rewards, but not denied ones. Its rise is seen as a period when people begin to see the results of their past efforts.

It is also linked with:

Accountability

Patience

Long-term stability

In simple terms, if you have been consistent and steady, this phase may start showing results.

Positive effects after April 22, 2026

Some general shifts that may be noticed:

Stuck work may begin to move forward

Career and business could see more stability

Financial discipline may improve, leading to better savings

Focus and sense of responsibility may increase

Situations involving fairness or justice may start turning in your favour

Zodiac signs likely to benefit from Saturn rise

1. Taurus: Pending work and financial growth

For Taurus, this phase looks supportive. Tasks that were stuck may finally move ahead. New income opportunities could open up, strengthening your financial position. There are also signs of salary growth in jobs.

2. Gemini: Career opportunities and growth

Gemini natives may see a shift in their professional life. New opportunities, possibly from bigger organisations, could come in. If you have been considering a job change, this period may bring the right offers. Support from seniors can also help in growth.

3. Leo: Relief from stress and financial ease

For Leo, mental stress may begin to ease. Those dealing with debt could find ways to manage or clear it. There are chances of sudden financial gains, especially through investments. Family matters may also start settling.

4. Libra: Comfort, property and recognition

Libra is often considered favourable under Saturn’s influence. This phase may bring more comfort and material stability. Plans to buy a house or vehicle could take shape. Social respect may increase, and a major business deal could turn profitable.

5. Sagittarius: Confidence and financial returns

Sagittarius natives may feel more confident and decisive. Bold decisions in business could bring growth. Past investments may start giving returns, adding to financial stability.

6. Aquarius: Relief during Sade Sati phase

Aquarius is ruled by Saturn itself. Even if Sade Sati is ongoing, this rise can bring some relief. You may feel more capable of handling challenges. Income may improve, leading to better savings. Health could stabilise, and pending legal matters may see progress.

One important thing to keep in mind

Saturn is not about shortcuts. It rewards effort, honesty, and patience. If you try to cut corners or take the easy way out, the results may not be in your favour.

So while this phase may bring opportunities, how you approach things will still matter. Quite a bit.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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